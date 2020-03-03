We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups After FOMC Emergency Rate Cut
2020-03-03 20:30:00
US Dollar, S&P 500 Attempt to Stabilize from February Funk
2020-03-03 13:34:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD Technical Outlook & More
2020-03-03 12:30:00
British Pound (GBP), FTSE Latest: London Stocks Rally but Sterling Stranded
2020-03-03 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups After FOMC Emergency Rate Cut
2020-03-03 20:30:00
GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD Technical Outlook & More
2020-03-03 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD: Gold Glistens as FOMC Cuts Rates to Combat Coronavirus
2020-03-03 20:00:00
US Dollar, Dow & Gold React as Fed Delivers Shock 50bps Cut
2020-03-03 16:17:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Rebounds off Support at Trend Extremes
2020-03-03 15:30:00
Crude Oil Slips On Worries G7 Coronavirus Response Will Underwhelm
2020-03-03 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇦🇺 AUD AiG Performance of Construction Index (FEB), Actual: 42.7 Expected: N/A Previous: 41.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-03
  • $USDCAD consolidated between 1.3345 and 1.2951 for months. A break above resistance may allow the pair to continue higher in the days to come. Get your USD/CAD update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/MXnj39A9fy https://t.co/E71atSOhVy
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.02%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 69.81%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ic8TohlOGn
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 NZD Building Permits (MoM) (JAN) due at 21:45 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 9.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-03
  • Very ominous to see on a day with an unscheduled 50bp #Fed rate cut. https://t.co/yNHvATbif6
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 AUD AiG Performance of Construction Index (FEB) due at 21:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 41.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-03
  • Not to mention all the startups that sprung up in the past decade or companies that went public that have never been through a downturn before https://t.co/cHiCMTSlqc
  • Fed officials stating that today's rate cut was not a sign of panic Also the Fed..... https://t.co/qJumf35QAS
  • World Bank financing of 12 billion USD announced for developing nations to help with coronavirus - BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.05% Wall Street: -0.06% Germany 30: -0.77% France 40: -0.99% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/hCuSvIFBaz
XAU/USD: Gold Glistens as FOMC Cuts Rates to Combat Coronavirus

XAU/USD: Gold Glistens as FOMC Cuts Rates to Combat Coronavirus

2020-03-03 20:00:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

XAU/USD: SPOT GOLD PRICE ACTION SET FOR BIGGEST INTRADAY GAIN SINCE 2016 AFTER FOMC OFFICIALS UNANIMOUSLY DELIVER EMERGENCY RATE CUT AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

  • Spot gold (XAU/USD) looks set on recording its biggest daily gain since May 2016 with the precious metal rallying over 3.5% during Tuesday’s trading session
  • Gold price action is now up nearly 10% year-to-date and is primarily attributed to widespread risk-aversion and market volatility amid the novel coronavirus outbreak
  • FOMC officials just unanimously announced an emergency 50-basis point interest rate cut hoping to counter a global supply chain shock and drag on global GDP growth

The price of gold is spiking higher and sets bullion on track to notch its largest intraday gain since May 2016. Spot gold prices have climbed in excess of 3.5% to trade above the $1,640 per ounce level at the time of writing.

News of a shock 50bps cutby the Federal Reserve announced this morning is the principal catalyst fueling the jump in XAU/USD. The emergency decision by FOMC officials to cut interest rates by 0.5% was unanimous and the first inter-meeting Fed rate cut in over a decade.

Gold MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% 18% 1%
Weekly -4% -19% -9%
Learn how to use sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

A press statement from Fed Chair Powell published this past Friday, which detailed that “the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity,” and how the central bank will “act as appropriate to support the economy,” primed markets for the latest FOMC rate cut.

CHART OF SPOT GOLD (XAU/USD) & TEN-YEAR TREASURY RATE (US10Y)

XAUUSD Price Chart Gold Forecast

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Generally speaking, gold prices rise as interest rates fall. With the yield on US Treasuries sinking to all-time lows across various maturities, it likely comes as little surprise that spot gold price action is pressing 7-year highs.

XAU/USD spiked within arms-reach of the psychologically-significant $1,700 price level last week, but the breakout took a breather as investors assumedly raced to liquidate positions and raise cash for margin calls.

Learn More: How to Trade Gold – Top Trading Strategies & Tips

Gold price action now looks ripe with potential for further upside, however, and follows today’s confirmation that the Federal Reserve will capitulate to lofty FOMC rate cut expectations priced by markets.

GOLD PRICE CHART: 4-HOUR TIME FRAME (FEBRUARY 17 TO MARCH 03)

Gold Price Chart XAUUSD Forecast

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Traders may continue inflating Fed rate cut bets if upcoming data releases indicate that economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak is worse-than-expected. This development would likely underscore recent strength exhibited by spot gold prices and widespread demand for safe-haven assets.

Gold price outlook thus continues to hinge on anticipated FOMC interest rate cuts as well as broader market sentiment surrounding the novel coronavirus (i.e. COVID-19) and its expected impact on global GDP growth.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Discover our Top Trading Opportunities for 2020
Get My Guide

That said, the Fed could communicate that the emergency 0.5% interest rate cut just delivered is a one-and-done adjustment to counter economic fallout from the festering coronavirus outbreak.

This might cause XAU/USD to drift lower. On the contrary, spot gold stands to keep enjoying positive tailwinds from a prolongment of the global rate cut cycle amid rekindled recession risk.

Fed funds futures are still pricing another 30-bps of interest rate cuts by the next FOMC meeting scheduled for March 17-18 even after today’s 0.5% reduction. Looking further out the curve to December, interest rate traders are anticipating an additional 68-bps of easing from FOMC officials by year-end.

Keep Reading:Gold Forecast - Bullion Bid on Recession Risk, Inverted Yield Curve

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Declines Despite Fed Cut
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Declines Despite Fed Cut
2020-03-03 21:17:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Swing Wildly After Emergency Rate Cut
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Swing Wildly After Emergency Rate Cut
2020-03-03 17:45:00
US Dollar, Dow & Gold React as Fed Delivers Shock 50bps Cut
US Dollar, Dow & Gold React as Fed Delivers Shock 50bps Cut
2020-03-03 16:17:00
Market Sentiment Poised on a Knife Edge | Webinar
Market Sentiment Poised on a Knife Edge | Webinar
2020-03-03 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.