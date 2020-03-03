We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar, S&P 500 Attempt to Stabilize from February Funk
2020-03-03 13:34:00
EUR/USD – Euro Rally May Just Be Getting Started vs US Dollar
2020-03-03 11:00:00
GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD Technical Outlook & More
2020-03-03 12:30:00
British Pound (GBP), FTSE Latest: London Stocks Rally but Sterling Stranded
2020-03-03 09:00:00
GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD Technical Outlook & More
2020-03-03 12:30:00
Japanese Yen May Gap Up as AUD/USD Sinks on Record Low China PMI
2020-03-01 21:00:00
Gold Price Analysis - XAU/USD Painting an Increasingly Positive Picture
2020-03-03 09:00:00
Crude Oil Slips On Worries G7 Coronavirus Response Will Underwhelm
2020-03-03 07:00:00
Crude Oil Slips On Worries G7 Coronavirus Response Will Underwhelm
2020-03-03 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD at Turning Points as Crude Oil Prices Rally?
2020-03-03 00:00:00
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Market Sentiment Poised on a Knife Edge | Webinar

2020-03-03 13:30:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Trading sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence has been lifted by the prospect of concerted central bank action to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus.
  • However, it remains unclear whether this will be enough to sustain the recent bounce or whether the previous plunge will resume.

Trader confidence brittle

Market sentiment is finely balanced as traders weigh up whether central bankers and finance ministers will do enough to offset fears about the economic impact of the spread of Covid-19, extending the recent market rally, or will take insufficient action to prevent an extension of the previous plunge.

While traders may welcome the recent increase in volatility, deciding whether the panic seen so far – principally in the stock markets – is over is a hard call to make.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Price Chart, Four-Hour Timeframe (February 20 – March 3, 2020)

Latest Wall Street price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Wall Street BULLISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -24% 39% 0%
Weekly -17% 4% -8%
What does it mean for price action?
In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

