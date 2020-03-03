We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro May Fall on CPI Data as COVID-19 Stokes ECB Easing Bets
2020-03-03 08:00:00
EUR/USD Rally Sputters as ECB Prepares to Combat Coronavirus
2020-03-03 05:00:00
British Pound (GBP), FTSE Latest: London Stocks Rally but Sterling Stranded
2020-03-03 09:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2020-03-02 16:00:00
Japanese Yen May Gap Up as AUD/USD Sinks on Record Low China PMI
2020-03-01 21:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Outlook Bullish, Pullback Eyed
2020-02-29 16:00:00
Gold Price Analysis - XAU/USD Painting an Increasingly Positive Picture
2020-03-03 09:00:00
Crude Oil Slips On Worries G7 Coronavirus Response Will Underwhelm
2020-03-03 07:00:00
Crude Oil Slips On Worries G7 Coronavirus Response Will Underwhelm
2020-03-03 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD at Turning Points as Crude Oil Prices Rally?
2020-03-03 00:00:00
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
RBA cuts interest rates from 075% to 0.50%

Gold Price Analysis - XAU/USD Painting an Increasingly Positive Picture

2020-03-03 09:00:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Gold Price (XAU/USD), News and Chart

  • Last Friday’s blow-off candle being slowly retraced.
  • Lower interest rates will boost gold’s appeal.

Gold Recovering After Last Week’s Capitulation

Gold continues to claw back last Friday’s sharp sell-off with both the technical and fundamental background looking increasingly positive. Last week’s equity market meltdown will continue to dominate investors thinking and risk-averse assets will remain in demand in the short- to medium-term. The unchecked spread of coronavirus remains the financial market’s number one driver, while political unrest in the Middle East and Turkey/Greece adds to gold’s risk-off appeal. In addition, the G7 meet today – 12:00 GMT – and will announce their response to the ongoing coronavirus threat and its impact on global growth. Talk continues to swirl that there may be a coordinated rate cut to help boost global GDP, an action that would boost the value of gold even further. US interest rates and the price of gold have a negative correlation.

Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Brand New Q1 2020 Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

The technical outlook for gold remains positive with the precious metal making another higher low on the daily chart. While Friday’s sell-off saw the gold price dip below the recent uptrend, it did not close below it. Price action since then has been to the upside, with the 50-dma adding support. A break above $1,608/oz. opens the way to $1,611.5/oz. before the $1,648/oz. - $1,650/oz. zone comes back into focus. The CCI indicator is relatively neutral, while the ATR indicator shows volatility at a multi-year high.

Gold Daily Price Chart (August 2019 – March 3, 2020)

the price of gold recovering after heavy sell-off.
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Gold (XAU/USD) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

