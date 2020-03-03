Gold Price Analysis - XAU/USD Painting an Increasingly Positive Picture

Gold Price (XAU/USD), News and Chart

Last Friday’s blow-off candle being slowly retraced.

Lower interest rates will boost gold ’s appeal.

Gold Recovering After Last Week’s Capitulation

Gold continues to claw back last Friday’s sharp sell-off with both the technical and fundamental background looking increasingly positive. Last week’s equity market meltdown will continue to dominate investors thinking and risk-averse assets will remain in demand in the short- to medium-term. The unchecked spread of coronavirus remains the financial market’s number one driver, while political unrest in the Middle East and Turkey/Greece adds to gold’s risk-off appeal. In addition, the G7 meet today – 12:00 GMT – and will announce their response to the ongoing coronavirus threat and its impact on global growth. Talk continues to swirl that there may be a coordinated rate cut to help boost global GDP, an action that would boost the value of gold even further. US interest rates and the price of gold have a negative correlation.

Recommended by Nick Cawley Download our Brand New Q1 2020 Gold Forecast Get My Guide

The technical outlook for gold remains positive with the precious metal making another higher low on the daily chart. While Friday’s sell-off saw the gold price dip below the recent uptrend, it did not close below it. Price action since then has been to the upside, with the 50-dma adding support. A break above $1,608/oz. opens the way to $1,611.5/oz. before the $1,648/oz. - $1,650/oz. zone comes back into focus. The CCI indicator is relatively neutral, while the ATR indicator shows volatility at a multi-year high.

Gold Daily Price Chart (August 2019 – March 3, 2020)

Recommended by Nick Cawley Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Gold (XAU/USD) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.