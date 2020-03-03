We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar, S&P 500 Attempt to Stabilize from February Funk
2020-03-03 13:34:00
EUR/USD – Euro Rally May Just Be Getting Started vs US Dollar
2020-03-03 11:00:00
GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD Technical Outlook & More
2020-03-03 12:30:00
British Pound (GBP), FTSE Latest: London Stocks Rally but Sterling Stranded
2020-03-03 09:00:00
GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD Technical Outlook & More
2020-03-03 12:30:00
Japanese Yen May Gap Up as AUD/USD Sinks on Record Low China PMI
2020-03-01 21:00:00
Gold Price Analysis - XAU/USD Painting an Increasingly Positive Picture
2020-03-03 09:00:00
Crude Oil Slips On Worries G7 Coronavirus Response Will Underwhelm
2020-03-03 07:00:00
Crude Oil Slips On Worries G7 Coronavirus Response Will Underwhelm
2020-03-03 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD at Turning Points as Crude Oil Prices Rally?
2020-03-03 00:00:00
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD Technical Outlook & More

2020-03-03 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

Technical Outlook:

  • GBP/USD broke lower into area of support
  • USD/JPY looks vulnerable to more selling
  • NZD/USD is trying to hold onto a 20-yr trend-line

GBP/USD finally went on the move last week and broke down out of a descending wedge-like formation. However, it is unclear how much momentum it will garner to the downside. Right now, it is sitting on a decent level of support just under 12800, and not too far below just under 12700 lies the 200-day MA. Shorting here at support is not favored, however, buying without having bullish price action isn’t either. At the moment it is wait-and-see, but with FX volatility rising and EU/UK trade negotiations this month we should see price action free up and potentially provide a nice directional opportunity. Long-term, there remains bottoming potential via an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern.

Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out our GBP fundamental and technical outlook.
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Chart (sitting on support)

GBP/USD daily chart, sitting on support

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

USD/JPY is looking vulnerable as it sits below trend-line support and remains leaning lower, generally speaking. The backdrop isn’t supportive either, with stress remaining in financial markets despite the big bounce in equity prices. This could lead to further yen buying in the days ahead which will help fuel USD/JPY and JPY-crosses lower. The next level of support on weakness is 10648, followed by the August low under 10500.

Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out our JPY fundamental and technical outlook.
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Daily Chart (below support, at risk of further selling)

USD/JPY daily chart

USD/JPY Chart by TradingView

The NZD/USD rout was vicious, but now has long-term support at its feet via a nearly 20-yr trend-line. This also includes the low registered in Q3 that was breached only momentarily. We could see kiwi stabilize here, but it might not turn into a rip-roaring rally with financial markets in a wobbly state. A weekly close below 6194 could open a path for more losses.

NZD/USD Monthly Chart (sitting on 20-yr trend-line)

NZD/USD monthly chart

NZD/USD Daily Chart (may bounce a bit)

NZD/USD daily chart

NZD/USD Charts by TradingView

For all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Index & Commodity Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

We also have a series of guides for those looking to trade specific markets, such as the S&P 500, Dow, DAX, gold, silver, crude oil, and copper.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

News & Analysis at your fingertips.