DAX & FTSE 100 Outlook: Potential Coordinated G7 Action to Curb Coronavirus Impact

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro May Fall on CPI Data as COVID-19 Stokes ECB Easing Bets
2020-03-03 08:00:00
EUR/USD Rally Sputters as ECB Prepares to Combat Coronavirus
2020-03-03 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP), FTSE Latest: London Stocks Rally but Sterling Stranded
2020-03-03 09:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2020-03-02 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Gap Up as AUD/USD Sinks on Record Low China PMI
2020-03-01 21:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Outlook Bullish, Pullback Eyed
2020-02-29 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Analysis - XAU/USD Painting an Increasingly Positive Picture
2020-03-03 09:00:00
Crude Oil Slips On Worries G7 Coronavirus Response Will Underwhelm
2020-03-03 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Slips On Worries G7 Coronavirus Response Will Underwhelm
2020-03-03 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD at Turning Points as Crude Oil Prices Rally?
2020-03-03 00:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

RBA cuts interest rates from 075% to 0.50%

Real Time News
  • Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/XUUPRdY06p https://t.co/HO7ccNs2o4
  • Since bouncing back from the lower tier of the three-year support range between 1.0858 and 1.0783, EUR/USD has climbed over three percent and is now testing former-support-turned resistance. Get your $EURUSD market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/mFWAo1JM6e https://t.co/sF1gM9t6rJ
  • BoE's Carney says domestically and internationally we expect policy response will be powerful and in a timely manner
  • South Africa enters a recession after a 1.4% contraction in Q4 growth (Q3 reported a 0.6% contraction) - Key risk event for South Africa will be Moody's sovereign rating update on March 27th $ZAR https://t.co/hQZYDMoHiD
  • 🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index (MoM) (FEB P), Actual: 0.4% Expected: 0.2% Previous: -1.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-03
  • 🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index (MoM) (FEB P), Actual: 0.2% Expected: 0.2% Previous: -1.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-03
  • 🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index Core (YoY) (FEB P), Actual: 1.2% Expected: 1.2% Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-03
  • 🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Unemployment Rate (JAN), Actual: 7.4% Expected: 7.4% Previous: 7.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-03
  • 🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index Estimate (YoY) (FEB), Actual: 1.2% Expected: 1.2% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-03
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX keeps you updated with the latest movements and trends during the London session for the FX and CFDs Market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/243785867?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
DAX & FTSE 100 Outlook: Potential Coordinated G7 Action to Curb Coronavirus Impact

DAX & FTSE 100 Outlook: Potential Coordinated G7 Action to Curb Coronavirus Impact

2020-03-03 10:10:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

DAX, FTSE 100 Analysis and Talking Points

  • G7 Disappointment Could Curb Stock Market Rebound
  • Expectations Raised for Coordinated Central Bank Action
  • DAX & FTSE 100 Rebound Persists

G7 Disappointment Could Curb Stock Market Rebound

G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bankers are planning a call to discuss the coronavirus, which will take place from 1200GMT. Overnight, Reuters sources reports noted that a draft G7 statement did not contain specific language calling for fresh fiscal stimulus nor coordinated rate cuts, which as it stands, has done little to curtail the rebound seen across global equity markets. That said, the reversal in risk sentiment has largely been predicated on the aggressive money market pricing for central bank action. Of note, markets are pricing in 65bps worth of easing by the March 18th meeting. As such, in action from central banks may markets somewhat disappointment and thus place equities once again on the backfoot. (Potential for coordinated G7 action for the first time since 2011)

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

DAX: Much like the rest of the equity space, the DAX saw a sharp rebound in yesterday’s session with gains persisting throughout today’s session amid raised expectations of coordinated central bank action. That said, with the DAX above the psychological 12000 level, the index is edging towards the 38.2% fib situated at 12433. However, in the longer term, given the weakness in China, which had been highlighted by the record low Chinese PMI report, there is the potential for greater negative shocks to the European markets amid its exposure to China, alongside the persistent weak data out of the Eurozone.

DAX 30 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

DAX &amp; FTSE 100 Outlook: Potential Coordinated G7 Action to Curb Coronavirus Impact
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100 continues to recover from last weeks aggressive sell-off. Alongside this, with tense start to EU and UK trade negotiations, UK assets will become increasingly focused on Brexit talks yet again. As such, with the Pound continuing to hold below the 1.2800 handle, a persistent move lower in the currency as Brexit uncertainty begins to creep in, may see the FTSE 100 hold onto to its recent reversal. As the index breaks above resistance at 6792, a close above could put the index on course for a test towards 7000.

FTSE 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

DAX &amp; FTSE 100 Outlook: Potential Coordinated G7 Action to Curb Coronavirus Impact

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP), FTSE Latest: London Stocks Rally but Sterling Stranded
British Pound (GBP), FTSE Latest: London Stocks Rally but Sterling Stranded
2020-03-03 09:00:00
Gold Price Analysis - XAU/USD Painting an Increasingly Positive Picture
Gold Price Analysis - XAU/USD Painting an Increasingly Positive Picture
2020-03-03 09:00:00
US Dollar, USD/MYR May Rise After Bank of Malaysia on Epidemic Woes
US Dollar, USD/MYR May Rise After Bank of Malaysia on Epidemic Woes
2020-03-03 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Cheers RBA Rate Cut Amid Coronavirus Fears
Australian Dollar Cheers RBA Rate Cut Amid Coronavirus Fears
2020-03-03 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Mixed
FTSE 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.