EUR/USD
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-02 13:30:00
2020-03-02 13:30:00
EUR/USD Gears Up Eying A Test of 1.1200 Handle - Euro vs USD Price Forecast
2020-03-02 10:30:00
2020-03-02 10:30:00
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-02 13:30:00
2020-03-02 13:30:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP & FTSE 100 Price Outlook - UK Markets Webinar
2020-03-02 13:19:00
2020-03-02 13:19:00
Japanese Yen May Gap Up as AUD/USD Sinks on Record Low China PMI
2020-03-01 21:00:00
2020-03-01 21:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Outlook Bullish, Pullback Eyed
2020-02-29 16:00:00
2020-02-29 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-02 13:30:00
2020-03-02 13:30:00
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Economic Hit Boosts Stimulus Hopes
2020-03-02 07:00:00
2020-03-02 07:00:00
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Economic Hit Boosts Stimulus Hopes
2020-03-02 07:00:00
2020-03-02 07:00:00
Silver Price, NOK Outlook Bearish on Virus, PMI Data, OPEC
2020-03-02 05:00:00
2020-03-02 05:00:00
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
2020-02-17 12:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP & FTSE 100 Price Outlook - UK Markets Webinar

2020-03-02 13:19:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Sterling (GBP) & FTSE 100 Prices and Analysis:

  • Central banks need to act to prevent further losses.
  • UK and EU trade talks will be fractious and may end in June.

*** Please note the webinar recording cut off before the end – Many Apologizes ***

Central banks around the globe are likely to loosen monetary policy further as the coronavirus continues to drive markets lower. Last week’s sharp sell-off in the equity space, one of the largest percentage drops since the 2008 GFC, has put the onus back on the major central banks to come to the market’s assistance by cutting rates and boosting liquidity. If this happens, the real question is whether this will work as existing monetary policy has seemingly run out of magic bullets.

The UK and the EU officially kicked-off their trade negotiations today with both sides saying placatory words but refusing to budge from their already stated positions. The UK has said that it will leave the EU on December 31 with or without a deal, while UK PM Boris Johnson has also said that he wants to see progress in the talks by the end of June or he will switch his focus to a no-deal exit. As we stand, the opening stance of both sides is miles apart and will need a lot of work, and goodwill, from both parties to get anywhere close to deal.

In volatile markets, traders need to remain fully focused and disciplined to allow themselves the best chance of trading the markets on their terms. Stop losses are essential, ‘buying the dip’ should be completely ignored and only when charts show positive signs of a trend should trading decisions be made. If you would like to know how to become a better trader, we have a comprehensive set of webinars to help you.

Becoming a Better Trader – How to Videos.

The DailyFX Online Trading Universityalso has 1000s of updated articles covering all aspects of trading.

GBP/USD remains under pressure despite talk of a 0.50% US interest rate in the very near future. When interest rate cuts are flagged up, as is happening now, the majority of any movement is seen before the event, with only a small reaction when the rate decision is made. Both the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve are ‘live’, and they may not wait until their next official monetary policy meetings before cutting interest rates.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Brand New Q1 Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (August 2019 – March 2, 2020)

gbpusd price falling
EUR/GBP continues to push higher and is now leaning against the 200-day moving average for the first time since early October. The pair will need to make a clean break and close above if this rally is to continue. The CCI indicator shows the pair as overbought.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart (June 2019 – March 2, 2020)

eurgbp price rising

The FTSE 100 hit its lowest level since the Brexit vote (June 2016) in weekend trade and today’s bounce-back is now being sold. The index is nearing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the February 2016 – May 2018 rally and needs to hold to prevent further losses.

FTSE Weekly Price Chart (November 2015 – March 2, 2020)

ftse 100 falling sharply

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) and the FTSE – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.