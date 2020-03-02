Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Initializes Bullish Break Out

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2020-03-02 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-02 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2020-03-02 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-02 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Gap Up as AUD/USD Sinks on Record Low China PMI
2020-03-01 21:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Outlook Bullish, Pullback Eyed
2020-02-29 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2020-03-02 16:00:00
Gold Prices Outperform Silver, Crude Oil Bulls Eye OPEC - COT Report
2020-03-02 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2020-03-02 16:00:00
Gold Prices Outperform Silver, Crude Oil Bulls Eye OPEC - COT Report
2020-03-02 15:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 2.73% US 500: 2.35% Germany 30: 0.46% France 40: 0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/9vdMoTBWsr
  • Fitch: Coronavirus-induced rate drop a downside risk to US bank profits $XLF
  • The gold-silver ratio is simple. It is the number of silver ounces you would need to trade to receive one ounce of #gold at current market prices. Find out how you can use this in your trading strategy here:https://t.co/NCGUjYnyFu $XAUUSD https://t.co/R1IY3PM08r
  • European Equity Close: $FTSE +1.17% $DAX -0.30% $CAC +0.44% $IBEX +0.12% $MIB -1.50%
  • So, we had those horrible Chinese PMIs over the weekend, and this is what the Shanghai Composite does? I can imagine stimulus steady markets, but this past session and month look too good to be true https://t.co/ZoT3pz2pd3
  • It would be helpful if leaders of the world's largest economies said they were prepared to work together with large infusions should they be called upon. Instead, we are getting some key conflicting messages https://t.co/BqZsn6tVrV
  • G-7 central bankers will join Tuesday's call with finance ministers to consider their response to the #coronavirus
  • ...'stand ready' is the central banks' best option - paired with the market stabilizing itself. If they have to act, it will be expending precious little resource. When TARP, TALF, cuts and QE happened in 2008-2014, they had a trove of liquidity
  • Saudi Arabia announces first case of #coronavirus - State news agency
  • Technical Trade Levels: $SPX, US #Dollar, $EURUSD, $USDCAD, #Gold & #Oil - (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/0RF3gEAwEf
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Initializes Bullish Break Out

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Initializes Bullish Break Out

2020-03-02 16:30:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

USD/CAD Price Forecast:

  • USD/CAD consolidated between 1.3345 and 1.2951 for months
  • A break above resistance may allow the pair to continue higher in the days to come
  • IG Client Sentiment Data reveals retail traders remain overwhelmingly short USD/CAD, a potential sign of further bullishness

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Initializes Bullish Break Out

USD/CAD rallied above resistance last week as risk aversion ran rampant and stocks were battered beneath support on fears the coronavirus will hamstring the global economy. In turn, crude oil entered deeper into a bear market as the demand outlook for the commodity was reassessed. Together, the two developments – risk aversion and weaker global growth expectations – likely played major roles in the USD/CAD break out.

With technical resistance at 1.3345 pierced as a result, the pair can look to continue higher after months of consolidation. Further, near-term retracements will have to negotiate prior topside barriers as they turn to support. With that in mind, it seems as though USD/CAD is poised to continue higher and target possible resistance around 1.3446 and 1.3500 if it can successfully hold above 1.3345 in the days ahead.

USD/CAD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (May 2018 – March 2020)

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Initializes Bullish Break Out

While there are bullish cases to be made, a continuation higher is far from certain and is unlikely to occur in a single move. A long upper wick on Friday’s daily candle hints at waning bullish interest and the pair has already probed support early in Monday trading. Consequently, a break beneath 1.3345 may see USD/CAD request further assistance at the ascending trendline and 200-day simple moving average around 1.3200 in the days to come.

USD/CAD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 32% 6% 12%
Weekly -18% -19% -18%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Still, IG Client Sentiment Data suggests the pair may continue higher in the weeks ahead. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates.

{{WEBINAR||586549347}}

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP & FTSE 100 Price Outlook - UK Markets Webinar
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP & FTSE 100 Price Outlook - UK Markets Webinar
2020-03-02 13:19:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Hammered, FTSE 100 Soars as Central Banks Circle
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Hammered, FTSE 100 Soars as Central Banks Circle
2020-03-02 09:07:00
Australian Dollar Hangs on as China Caixin Manufacturing PMI Crumbles
Australian Dollar Hangs on as China Caixin Manufacturing PMI Crumbles
2020-03-02 01:45:00
US Dollar Outlook Bullish as COVID-19 Spurs Haven Demand
US Dollar Outlook Bullish as COVID-19 Spurs Haven Demand
2020-02-29 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.