Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -1.77% Oil - US Crude: -4.10% Silver: -4.77% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/HQJGMknXrH
  • 🇺🇸 USD Chicago Purchasing Manager (FEB), Actual: 49.0 Expected: 46.0 Previous: 42.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-28
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD U. of Mich. Sentiment (FEB F) due at 15:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 100.7 Previous: 100.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-28
  • Fed's Bullard: - Housing market has been helped by rate cuts - Don't see rates going negative in the US $SPX
  • Fed's Bullard: - China phase-one trade deal should be bullish for United States - BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -2.77% US 500: -2.93% France 40: -3.95% Germany 30: -4.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ct4kJ8vjZO
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Chicago Purchasing Manager (FEB) due at 14:45 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 46.0 Previous: 42.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-28
  • London stocks and the $GBP are again falling together despite the usual inverse correlation between the two markets. Get your GBP/USD market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/ywsd5FqhzB https://t.co/HWGzefa02g
  • Reminder, Month-end rebalancing Deutsche Bank's model predicts there will be upward pressure on $JPY and downward pressure on $CAD & $GBP in the last hour of the London session Also cites going long $JPY vs $EUR, $CHF, $AUD, $GBP & $CAD
  • Fed's Bullard says US rate cuts are a possibility if coronavirus intensifies, however, this is not the base case
Dow Jones, USD/CAD, Gold & More: Charts for Next Week

2020-02-28 13:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Charts of Interest:

  • Dow Jones in historically oversold territory
  • USD/CAD working on a major breakout
  • Gold is backing off despite major risk-off

Dow Jones is in historically oversold territory with only a handful of times in the last 40 years being so overdone when looking at the short-term. The Dow futures are off nearly 13% over the course of the last five sessions, a threshold not seen since the depths of the financial crisis. A bounce is due, and with growing chatter about possible emergency measures by central banks it could be a big one. We will take it one day at a time, but a bounce is seen as happening sooner rather than later.

Equities Forecast
Dow Jones Daily Chart (historically oversold)

Dow Jones daily chart

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

USD/CAD is working on a significant breakout that could lead to some longer-term gains and a generally bullish trading bias on shorter-term charts. The pair is currently crossing over the 2016 trend-line and above some highs formed during the latter part of 2019. A weekly close (holding today’s rally) above 13382 would be ideal as confirmation.

USD/CAD Weekly Chart (working on sustaining a breakout)

USD/CAD weekly chart

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

Gold is sharply underperforming expectations, catching many off guard. It looks as though a decline could deepen some more here, or a sideways move at best. Short-term this means sellers may have the upper hand, but the long-term picture is still bullish with the trend remaining firmly pointed higher. Keep an eye on the trend-line from December, and the area down in the mid-1500s, as this was the area gold struggled with from the 2011/12 topping process.

Gold Daily Chart (watch support levels)

Gold daily chart

Gold Chart by TradingView

For all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

