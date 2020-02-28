Canadian Dollar Rises on GDP Beat, Exports Flash Warning

Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -1.77% Oil - US Crude: -4.10% Silver: -4.77% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/HQJGMknXrH

Fed's Bullard: - Housing market has been helped by rate cuts - Don't see rates going negative in the US $SPX

Fed's Bullard: - China phase-one trade deal should be bullish for United States - BBG

Reminder, Month-end rebalancing Deutsche Bank's model predicts there will be upward pressure on $JPY and downward pressure on $CAD & $GBP in the last hour of the London session Also cites going long $JPY vs $EUR, $CHF, $AUD, $GBP & $CAD