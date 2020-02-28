Canadian Dollar Rises on GDP Beat, Exports Flash Warning

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Eyes Break of 2020 Downtrend
2020-02-28 06:15:00
2020-02-28 06:15:00
EURUSD Posts Biggest Rally in Two Years as S&P 500, Dow and Risk Plunge
2020-02-28 02:00:00
2020-02-28 02:00:00
GBP/USD: May Trade Even Lower Below This Price, British Pound vs USD Outlook
2020-02-28 10:30:00
2020-02-28 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP), FTSE Latest: Outlook Bleak For Sterling and Stocks
2020-02-28 09:00:00
2020-02-28 09:00:00
Japanese Yen May Rise if COVID-19 Triggers a Credit Crisis
2020-02-28 04:00:00
2020-02-28 04:00:00
Asian Stock Prices Wilt Again As Coronavirus Routs Wall St.
2020-02-28 03:03:00
2020-02-28 03:03:00
Dow Jones, USD/CAD, Gold & More: Charts for Next Week
2020-02-28 13:00:00
2020-02-28 13:00:00
Coronavirus Impact: S&P 500, DAX, Gold and Crude Oil Outlook
2020-02-28 12:00:00
2020-02-28 12:00:00
Coronavirus Impact: S&P 500, DAX, Gold and Crude Oil Outlook
2020-02-28 12:00:00
2020-02-28 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Down as Coronavirus Spread Bites Growth Prospects
2020-02-28 07:00:00
2020-02-28 07:00:00
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
2020-02-17 12:00:00
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -1.77% Oil - US Crude: -4.10% Silver: -4.77% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/HQJGMknXrH
  • 🇺🇸 USD Chicago Purchasing Manager (FEB), Actual: 49.0 Expected: 46.0 Previous: 42.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-28
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD U. of Mich. Sentiment (FEB F) due at 15:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 100.7 Previous: 100.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-28
  • Fed's Bullard: - Housing market has been helped by rate cuts - Don't see rates going negative in the US $SPX
  • Fed's Bullard: - China phase-one trade deal should be bullish for United States - BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -2.77% US 500: -2.93% France 40: -3.95% Germany 30: -4.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ct4kJ8vjZO
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Chicago Purchasing Manager (FEB) due at 14:45 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 46.0 Previous: 42.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-28
  • London stocks and the $GBP are again falling together despite the usual inverse correlation between the two markets. Get your GBP/USD market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/ywsd5FqhzB https://t.co/HWGzefa02g
  • Reminder, Month-end rebalancing Deutsche Bank's model predicts there will be upward pressure on $JPY and downward pressure on $CAD & $GBP in the last hour of the London session Also cites going long $JPY vs $EUR, $CHF, $AUD, $GBP & $CAD
  • Fed's Bullard says US rate cuts are a possibility if coronavirus intensifies, however, this is not the base case
Canadian Dollar Rises on GDP Beat, Exports Flash Warning

Canadian Dollar Rises on GDP Beat, Exports Flash Warning

2020-02-28 14:01:00
Thomas Westwater, Austin Sealey,
Share:

Canada 2019 GDP Talking Points:

  • Canada GDP rose 0.3% in the month of December, bringing its year over year (YoY) GDP to 1.9%
  • The Canadian Dollar has put in a weak start to 2020 as safe haven assets are in the limelight on fears surrounding coronavirus
  • Exports fall 5.1 percent annualized, largest drop in 3 years

December GDP Beats Estimates

Canadian GDP crossed the wires at 0.3 percent for the month of December, beating expectations of 0.1 percent. Growth in Canada on a year-over-year basis, now sits at 1.9 percent. The reaction to the Canadian Dollar was modest, with CADUSD moving slightly higher in morning trading to 1.3454 from 1.3434 pre-release.

USDCAD (1-Min Chart)

USDCAD Chart

Growth in Canada remains sluggish to end 2019, with fourth quarter growth printing 0.3 percent. While December was stronger than expected, the first two months of the quarter were impacted negatively by rail disruptions and pipeline shutdowns across the country. However, household spending showed strength with consumer spending up two percent.

Canada GDP

Exports gave the largest negative contribution to fourth quarter growth, falling 5.1 percent, the largest drop in three years. Should this slowdown persist into Q1 of 2020 on the back of global economic fears, the Bank of Canada (BoC) may need to weigh pushing real interest rates further into negative territory.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Download our Q1USD Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

