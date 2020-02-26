Singapore Dollar Cautious Despite Major Industrial Production Bounce

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Rebound Unfolds After Filling Price Gap from 2017
2020-02-26 01:00:00
British Pound, Euro, Yen Gain as US Dollar Weakens in Tense Session
2020-02-26 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound, Euro, Yen Gain as US Dollar Weakens in Tense Session
2020-02-26 00:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2020-02-25 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Outlook Bullish, USD/JPY May Fall as S&P 500 Sees Dip Buying
2020-02-26 04:00:00
British Pound, Euro, Yen Gain as US Dollar Weakens in Tense Session
2020-02-26 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bullish Gold Price Behavior to Persist as Coronavirus Spreads
2020-02-26 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakout Takes a Breather – Where to Next?
2020-02-25 20:21:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Clings to Support as Demand Outlook Dwindles
2020-02-25 18:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC Meeting
2020-02-25 06:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • European Opening Calls From IG: #FTSE 6975 -0.62% #DAX 12714 -0.60% #CAC 5653 -0.48% #AEX 580 -0.49% #MIB 22966 -0.54% #IBEX 9206 -0.49% #STOXX 3555 -0.49%
  • #AUDUSD accelerating lower as Chinese stocks benchmarks (#Shanghai Composite, #HangSeng Index) drop. US index futures (#SP500, #DowJones) are pointing higher however, so follow-through is in question. https://t.co/dEgNjn7gDu
  • GBP/CAD has broken below the September uptrend while EUR/CAD may be ending its consecutive 12 day decline with EUR/CHF approaching key resistance as NZD/CAD aims at November lows. Get your currencies update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/GpRB7IKhTA https://t.co/uC8RCBwLW9
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.72%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 70.31%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/9ytjuGRTBC
  • Recession risk is back on the rise and largely attributable to expected economic impact from the #coronavirus outbreak. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/NhzJHEqwj6 https://t.co/0XVIiOWjID
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.09% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.12% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GtO4ITHwT0
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.71% Wall Street: 0.67% France 40: -0.18% Germany 30: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/4ZVogLkGM6
  • My trading video for today: 'S&P 500 and #Dow Suffer Sharpest Tumble Since August 2015, Closer to Self-Sustaining Risk Off' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/02/26/SP-500-and-Dow-Suffer-Sharpest-Tumble-Since-August-2015-Closer-to-Self-Sustaining-Risk-Off-.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/tMmopEmE64
  • The $GBP recoiled from chart resistance against the US Dollar, setting the stage for prices to resume a bearish trend reversal triggered mid-January. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/lVpyZkIfJt https://t.co/oQs8Ty4Eau
  • The Japanese #Yen may rise as the #SP500 outlook risks shifting more bearish on signals in trader positioning. What is the road ahead for $USDJPY given the outbreak of the #coronavirus? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/02/26/Yen-Outlook-Bullish-USDJPY-May-Fall-as-SP-500-Sees-Dip-Buying.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/ynFwtuzd6P
Singapore Dollar Cautious Despite Major Industrial Production Bounce

Singapore Dollar Cautious Despite Major Industrial Production Bounce

2020-02-26 05:30:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Singapore Dollar, Industrial Production Talking Points:

  • Industrial production rose 18.2% on the month and 3.4% on the year
  • The markets had looked for falls of -0,7% and 5.8%, respectively
  • Still, previous data were revised lower and this set may be less impressive than it looks

The Singapore Dollar barely moved Wednesday despite an astonishing snap-back in its home nation’s industrial production from the doldrums of late 2019.

January’s on-month rise came in at a scarcely credible 18.2%, with the annualized gain standing at 3.4%.

Both figures blew estimates away. However, December’s 0.7% fall was revised lower, to 3.7%, and November’s 8.9% collapse stands, so this latest rise is actually more modest than it might appear.

In any case, the pharmaceutical sector was behind much of the overall vigor, with its output rising 59.4%.

The Singapore Dollar’s lack of reaction is understandable as the currency does tend to move at least as much in step with global risk trends over time as it does in response to local data. It may also suggest that the markets still see much trouble ahead for the country, as coronavirus spreads, with pharma’s pep perhaps only underlining these worries.

US Dollar Vs Singapore Dollar, 5-Minute Chart

Singapore is extremely vulnerable to the contagion’s economic impact thanks to its position as a global shipping and finance hub, in addition to the strong links between China and the majority population of Singapore. The government has quarantined many citizens who traveled to China over the new year period, and revoked the visas of Chinese citizens in the country.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Cottle
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide
 US Dollar Vs Singapore Dollar, Monthly Chart

The Singapore Dollar has weakened quite sharply in 2020, with USD/SGD very close to three- year highs. As a major hub for global trade the city state is perhaps especially vulnerable economically to the virus’ spread, which is expected to weigh on commercial capital flows.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore manages policy via exchange rate control rather than the interest rate policy used elsewhere. It said earlier this month that there was room to loosen policy, noting a weakening of economic conditions following the viral outbreak, sending USD/SGD sharply higher.

The Singapore Dollar is one of many growth-correlated currencies in the Asia Pacific region and beyond which seem unlikely to stage a meaningful recovery for as long as coronavirus dominates the headlines.

Singapore Dollar Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Copper Outlook Bleak as COVID-19 Threatens China Economy
Copper Outlook Bleak as COVID-19 Threatens China Economy
2020-02-26 03:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Extend Declines as Rout Deepens
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Extend Declines as Rout Deepens
2020-02-25 21:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2020-02-25 20:00:00
Crude Oil Price Clings to Support as Demand Outlook Dwindles
Crude Oil Price Clings to Support as Demand Outlook Dwindles
2020-02-25 18:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.