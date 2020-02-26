Copper Outlook Bleak as COVID-19 Threatens China Economy

The $JPY has lost out to a broadly resurgent US Dollar, with a clearly dwindling band of Yen bulls left to hope that the most recent rise has become overextended. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/7Ndm5jiOi7 https://t.co/iXFakOQKJB

Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.90% Silver: 0.38% Gold: 0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/CwYU17wruT

Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.02% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.01% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.12% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.13% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/V5JsKlfFcF

Hong Kong 2020 GDP forecast -1.5% to +0.5% -BBG

Hong Kong 2019 GDP contracts 1.2% y/y versus -1.2% prior -BBG

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan: H.K. plans HK$120b counter-cyclical measures, to have record budget deficit in next fiscal year. May face worse economic fallout than SARS -BBG #coronavirus

