Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/JPY

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Firms on Carry Unwind, South African Rand (ZAR) Outlook Concerning - US Market Open
2020-02-26 14:20:00
EUR/USD Rate Rebound Unfolds After Filling Price Gap from 2017
2020-02-26 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling Sinks as US Dollar Recoils
2020-02-26 20:58:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Creeping Higher Ahead of Brexit Talks
2020-02-26 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Outlook Bullish, USD/JPY May Fall as S&P 500 Sees Dip Buying
2020-02-26 04:00:00
British Pound, Euro, Yen Gain as US Dollar Weakens in Tense Session
2020-02-26 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coronavirus Breakout Fizzles- GLD Levels
2020-02-26 16:30:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Gold Price & More in Risk-off Mode
2020-02-26 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Support Bounce in Play as Volatility Fades
2020-02-26 16:38:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Gold Price & More in Risk-off Mode
2020-02-26 12:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Canada reports confirmed coronavirus cases now at 12 $USDCAD
  • $GBPUSD might target February lows near 1.2850 after spot prices quickly reversed lower off the 1.3000 handle. Get your GBP/USD market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/EhuvCwtwsz https://t.co/usFJC2VQrU
  • Retail CFD traders measured by IG have cut their long-standing short $SPX exposure even further and pushed long positions to the highest in at least 12-months. About to flip net long for the first time in recent memory: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment?ref-author=Kicklighter&CHID=9&QPID=917719 https://t.co/y8ocZTCo4k
  • Precious Metals Update: #Gold 1,639.59 (-0.08%), #Aluminum 1,703.00 (+0.24%), and #Copper 5,685.00 (-0.07%) [delayed]
  • "The April VIX future has closed as much as 1.3 points above May’s during this pullback, the biggest such backwardation between the second and third-month contracts since the idiosyncratic volatility blowup in February 2018" https://t.co/35vDjoQQd3
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.20% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.51% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.82% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.91% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/XKfLFCRJ0v
  • Greece🇬🇷, Norway🇳🇴, Sweden🇸🇪, Finland🇫🇮, Belgium🇧🇪. What is more concerning is not only is it spreading within mainland Europe but also to its fingertips in the north to the Scandinavian countries and progressively to the east. North Macedonia and Russia also reported infections.
  • Credit markets are not liking the #coronavirus. Cost of insuring sub-investment grade corporate debt in Europe skyrocketed again to multi-month highs. Countries with confirmed cases of #COVID19: Italy🇮🇹, Germany🇩🇪, France🇫🇷, Spain🇪🇸, UK🇬🇧, Croatia🇭🇷, Austria🇦🇹, Switzerland🇨🇭.. https://t.co/ABT0RqeLuQ
  • 🇳🇿 NZD Trade Balance 12 Mth YTD (JAN), Actual: -3866m Expected: -3940m Previous: -4309m https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-26
  • 🇳🇿 NZD Trade Balance (JAN), Actual: -340m Expected: -549m Previous: 547m https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-26
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/JPY

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/JPY

2020-02-26 22:00:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar Price Outlook:

  • AUD/USD broke beneath critical support around 0.6678 which has allowed for further losses
  • AUD/CAD slipped to its lowest level in nearly a decade despite recent Canadian Dollar weakness
  • AUD/JPY remains threatened above nearby support

AUD/USD Price Forecast

AUD/USD suffered a critical break beneath support at 0.6678 last week as risk aversion spiked on coronavirus fears. In the days since, the Australian Dollar has continued significantly lower without notable support to buoy price. Despite its extended decline, the pair still lacks a readily available support zone and the driving fundamental concern behind the widespread risk aversion remains uncontrolled.

AUD/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (November 2018 – February 2020)

audusd daily price chart

Further still, IG Client Sentiment Data reveals retail traders are overwhelmingly long – expressing confidence the selloff is complete – a revelation we typically view as a sign AUD/USD remains vulnerable. With the fundamental and technical forces leaning lower, it seems possible the pair may venture lower and could eventually test support around 0.6328 which dates to 2009.

AUD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 5% -1%
Weekly 3% 0% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

AUD/CAD Price Forecast

Similarly, AUD/CAD has experienced a string of sizable declines despite weakness in the Canadian Dollar elsewhere. As a result, the pair trades at its lowest level since June 2010 and may lack noteworthy support until the 0.8655 area – originating from the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s all-time high and low.

AUD/CAD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (October 2016 – February 2020)

audcad daily price chart

Chart created with TradingView

Either way, supportive zones are difficult to outline at the current spot price and the damage dealt to the Australian economy from the coronavirus may continue to undermine the Aussie. Should bullishness emerge, however, an early barrier to the recovery will likely reside around 0.89.

AUD/JPY Price Forecast

Interestingly, the sentiment-linked AUD/JPY has not traveled to extremes like AUD/USD and AUD/JPY have. That is not to say the pair has been invulnerable to losses - as it fell significantly – but the pair remains a comfortable distance from decade lows or the similarly historic levels one might expect given price action elsewhere and the risk relationship between the two currencies.

AUD/JPY Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (April 2019 – February 2020)

audjpy price chart daily

Consequently, AUD/JPY may enjoy support nearby as it has recent price action nearby. Residing around 71.88, the horizontal level will look to stall further declines in the days to come as investors try to ascertain the appropriate value for growth-linked assets. In the meantime, it appears as though the Australian Dollar may remain pressured until the viral outbreak is contained and economic activity returns to normal.

AUD/JPY BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% -4% -1%
Weekly 16% -5% 8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-02-26 18:15:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Gold Price & More in Risk-off Mode
Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Gold Price & More in Risk-off Mode
2020-02-26 12:30:00
USD/MXN - Mexican Peso at Risk vs US Dollar, Peso Bulls Near Record
USD/MXN - Mexican Peso at Risk vs US Dollar, Peso Bulls Near Record
2020-02-26 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Creeping Higher Ahead of Brexit Talks
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Creeping Higher Ahead of Brexit Talks
2020-02-26 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/CAD
AUD/USD
Mixed
AUD/JPY
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.