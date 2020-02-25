US Dollar Drops on Consumer Confidence Miss

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rise Curbed, EUR/USD Dips, Stock Market Bounce Fades - US Market Open
2020-02-25 14:15:00
US Dollar Price Action Pulls Back - Trade or Fade: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2020-02-25 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Threatens GBP/USD Breakout
2020-02-25 16:30:00
GBP/USD Rise Curbed, EUR/USD Dips, Stock Market Bounce Fades - US Market Open
2020-02-25 14:15:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Safe-Haven Battle May See USD/JPY Extend Drop
2020-02-25 12:00:00
USD Forecast: US Dollar Drops on Fed Cuts, Consumer Confidence Eyed
2020-02-24 23:22:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Suffers Its Worst Weekly Open Since 1981 as Coronavirus Fears Evolve
2020-02-25 03:47:00
Gold Slips Despite Stocks' Virus Hit As Market Hopes For Wall St Bounce
2020-02-25 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC Meeting
2020-02-25 06:00:00
Gold Slips Despite Stocks' Virus Hit As Market Hopes For Wall St Bounce
2020-02-25 03:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • A close above the high end of the zone may encourage $USDCAD bulls to push towards 1.3382.Get your market update from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/s2lyRrvmGO https://t.co/mvgFefGAwM
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.81% Oil - US Crude: -1.91% Silver: -2.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/5iMZF8TkrP
  • LIVE IN 30 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299
  • $SPX500 Daily Chart- Yearly Opening-Range Low check . . . $SPX Levels https://t.co/7oT9aRTh7I
  • Italian Health Minister says EU has agreed to keep borders open - BBG
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.59% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.53% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.23% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.08% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/BfTVYrVEH4
  • LIVE IN 45 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299
  • RT @TimDuy: Watch credit markets. The Fed can stop credit markets from freezing up. And that is one way to protect the economy. https://t.c…
  • RT @fxmacro: U.S. CDC SAYS WANTS TO PREPARE AMERICAN PUBLIC FOR POSSIBILITY THAT THEIR LIVES WILL BE DISRUPTED AS CORONAVIRUS SPREADS IN U.…
  • LIVE IN 55 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299
US Dollar Drops on Consumer Confidence Miss

US Dollar Drops on Consumer Confidence Miss

2020-02-25 15:49:00
Thomas Westwater,
Share:

Consumer Confidence- Talking Points

  • US Dollar Drops as consumer confidence misses estimates
  • Coronavirus fears go unmentioned in report
  • Business conditions outlook ticks higher

The US Dollar dropped lower after this morning’s consumer confidence figure from the conference board crossed the wires at 130.7, missing expectations of 132.2. The US Dollar Index (DXY) was trading at the 99.29 mark before moving lower as the figure from the Conference Board crossed the wires. The USD index is now trading near overnight lows of 99.13.

US Dollar Index – DXY (1-Min Chart)

US Dollar Chart

Chart created by @FxWestwater with TradingView

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

The present situation index declined to165.1 from 173.9. However, the expectations index, which is based on the short-term outlook for income and labor market conditions increased from 101.4 in January to 107.8 for this February. The coronavirus went unmentioned in this month’s report. The virus reignited recession fears in the global economy recently and pushed stock indices sharply lower Monday morning.

Consumer Confidence

Source: Bloomberg

A bright spot in the report reflected growing optimism in business conditions over the next six months, with the percentage of consumers expecting an improvement increased to 20.4 percent from 18.4 percent. Moreover, income prospects also ticked up, with 22.0 percent expecting an increase, up from 21.6 percent.

--Written by Thomas Westwater, Intern Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Thomas on Twitter @FxWestwater

DailyFX forecasts on a variety of currencies such as the US Dollar or the Euro are available from the DailyFX Trading Guides page. If you’re looking to improve your trading approach, check out Traits of Successful Traders. And if you’re looking for an introductory primer to the Forex market, check out our New to FX Guide.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Market Sentiment Still Weak on Virus Fears | Webinar
Market Sentiment Still Weak on Virus Fears | Webinar
2020-02-25 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Safe-Haven Battle May See USD/JPY Extend Drop
Japanese Yen Forecast: Safe-Haven Battle May See USD/JPY Extend Drop
2020-02-25 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Trading Sideways Ahead of Key Brexit Talks
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Trading Sideways Ahead of Key Brexit Talks
2020-02-25 09:00:00
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.