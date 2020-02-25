We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
GBP/USD Rise Curbed, EUR/USD Dips, Stock Market Bounce Fades - US Market Open
2020-02-25 14:15:00
2020-02-25 14:15:00
US Dollar Price Action Pulls Back - Trade or Fade: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2020-02-25 13:30:00
2020-02-25 13:30:00
GBP/USD Rise Curbed, EUR/USD Dips, Stock Market Bounce Fades - US Market Open
2020-02-25 14:15:00
2020-02-25 14:15:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Trading Sideways Ahead of Key Brexit Talks
2020-02-25 09:00:00
2020-02-25 09:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Safe-Haven Battle May See USD/JPY Extend Drop
2020-02-25 12:00:00
2020-02-25 12:00:00
USD Forecast: US Dollar Drops on Fed Cuts, Consumer Confidence Eyed
2020-02-24 23:22:00
2020-02-24 23:22:00
S&P 500 Suffers Its Worst Weekly Open Since 1981 as Coronavirus Fears Evolve
2020-02-25 03:47:00
2020-02-25 03:47:00
Gold Slips Despite Stocks' Virus Hit As Market Hopes For Wall St Bounce
2020-02-25 03:00:00
2020-02-25 03:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC Meeting
2020-02-25 06:00:00
2020-02-25 06:00:00
Gold Slips Despite Stocks' Virus Hit As Market Hopes For Wall St Bounce
2020-02-25 03:00:00
2020-02-25 03:00:00
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Market Sentiment Still Weak on Virus Fears | Webinar

Market Sentiment Still Weak on Virus Fears | Webinar

2020-02-25 13:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Share:

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence continues to suffer from the spread of the coronavirus and its possible impact on the global economy.
  • However, so far, the impact has been largely on the stock markets, with currency and commodity prices holding up relatively well.

Traders less confident about global economy

Traders remain agitated about the spread of the coronavirus and its possible impact on the global economy although, so far, the impact has been largely seen in stocks rather than currencies or commodities. One of the hardest hit stock markets has been Italy’s, due to the outbreak there.

FTSE MIB Price Chart, Four-Hour Timeframe (January 1 – February 25, 2020)

Latest Italian stock market price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

However, the market impact of the Covid-19 outbreak has been offset in part by hopes that central banks and governments will reduce the impact by loosening monetary and fiscal policy.

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

