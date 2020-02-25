Market Sentiment Still Weak on Virus Fears | Webinar

Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.48% Oil - US Crude: -1.02% Silver: -1.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fuN1JsPmS0

$EURUSD resistance has held thus far. But higher-lows coming in, setting up an ascending triangle this is similar to the backdrop in USD in early-Jan, just before the bullish reversal came in - discussed here at the time https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/01/07/correction-conundrum-in-the-us-dollar-eur-usd-usd-cad-aud-usd-js57.html https://t.co/uze2m6I5y7

Taking this morning's Consumer Confidence report with a grain of salt... initial survey data chopped off on the 18th of every month...

Consumer confidence below expectations and last month's print... $USD a touch weaker https://t.co/DYNQjw1u8w

🇺🇸 USD Conf. Board Present Situation (FEB), Actual: 165.1 Expected: N/A Previous: 175.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-25

🇺🇸 USD Consumer Confidence Index (FEB), Actual: 130.7 Expected: 132.2 Previous: 131.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-25

