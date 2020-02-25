We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Drop May Be About to Resume
2020-02-25 02:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Trading Sideways Ahead of Key Brexit Talks
2020-02-25 09:00:00
USD Forecast: US Dollar Drops on Fed Cuts, Consumer Confidence Eyed
2020-02-24 23:22:00
S&P 500 Suffers Its Worst Weekly Open Since 1981 as Coronavirus Fears Evolve
2020-02-25 03:47:00
Gold Slips Despite Stocks' Virus Hit As Market Hopes For Wall St Bounce
2020-02-25 03:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC Meeting
2020-02-25 06:00:00
Gold Slips Despite Stocks' Virus Hit As Market Hopes For Wall St Bounce
2020-02-25 03:00:00
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Trading Sideways Ahead of Key Brexit Talks

2020-02-25 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Share:

GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • As stocks tumbled Monday on fears of a coronavirus pandemic, GBP/USD held its ground.
  • While that is a positive sign for the pair, it will likely be offset by the start of UK-EU Brexit talks next week that are expected to be difficult.

Brexit back in focus for GBP/USD

The UK and the EU are continuing to take hardline positions ahead of talks that begin next week on the future relationship between the UK and the bloc. This is potentially negative for GBP/USD but so far the pair has held its ground despite the continuing concern about the spread of the coronavirus that hit risk assets such as stocks hard Monday.

Negotiations are due to begin next Monday, with both sides continuing to play hardball ahead of the meeting. EU ministers are due to meet later today to approve the EU mandate for the talks and UK ministers will meet to discuss the government’s opening stance, with the resulting document due to be published Thursday.

In a sign of how difficult the negotiations will be, France has already warned UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that it will not be blackmailed into accepting a bad post-Brexit trade deal because of his refusal to extend the transition period beyond the end of 2020.

Nonetheless, GBP/USD continues to trade sideways, albeit within a broader downward trend.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (December 5, 2019 – February 25, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Sterling’s stability despite the fears of a coronavirus pandemic is clearly positive for the Pound. It should also benefit from a more positive tone in the markets Tuesday as news of vaccine trials and hopes of monetary and fiscal stimulus calm the fears that led to a huge move from risky assets into safe havens Monday.

The overall position therefore remains neutral ahead of a quiet week for UK economic data.

GBP/USD BEARISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% -8% 1%
Weekly 6% -31% -9%
We look at Sterling regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

News & Analysis at your fingertips.