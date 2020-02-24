We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Bottom Found? Euro and British Pound Outpace US Dollar
2020-02-24 01:00:00
Euro Weekly Outlook: No Sign Yet of a Significant Rally
2020-02-23 00:00:00
EUR/USD Bottom Found? Euro and British Pound Outpace US Dollar
2020-02-24 01:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/CHF
2020-02-22 22:00:00
Japanese Yen Struggles as USDJPY Breaks Long Term Downtrend
2020-02-24 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Uptrend Holds But Sentiment Studies Hint at Turn
2020-02-22 16:00:00
Japanese Yen, XAU/USD Surge as Stocks Plunge on COVID-19 Risks
2020-02-24 00:00:00
Gold Forecast: Bullion Bid on Recession Risk, Inverted Yield Curve
2020-02-23 00:45:00
US Dollar, Euro, Gold, Dow Forecasts & More for the Week Ahead
2020-02-23 16:00:00
Crude Oil Torn Between Iran Election, Coronavirus and G20 Summit
2020-02-22 07:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
Japanese Yen, XAU/USD Surge as Stocks Plunge on COVID-19 Risks

2020-02-24 00:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Japanese Yen, New Zealand Dollar, Coronavirus, Gold Prices – TALKING POINTS

  • Risk aversion from coronavirus infecting market mood early into Asia’s session
  • Japanese Yen, gold prices surged against the cycle-sensitive NZD and stocks
  • APAC equities brace for additional volatility as Wuhan virus spreads

The Japanese Yen gained at the expense of stocks and the cycle-sensitive New Zealand Dollar after risk aversion from the spread and impact of the coronavirus infected market mood. Gold prices gapped higher as expectations for additional easing from central banks boosted demand for anti-fiat hedges.

NZD/JPY, AUD/USD, XAU/USD, S&P 500 Futures – Daily Chart

Chart showing NZD/JPY

S&P 500 futures chart created using TradingView

Over the weekend, central banker governors and finance ministers convened in Saudi Arabia for the G20 summit in Riyadh. There, policymakers discussed the coronavirus and assured markets that they are prepared to act in order to buffer the impact of COVID-19. During the conference, the IMF also warned that the virus could shave off as much as 0.1 percent of global GDP.

According to the Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Chinese growth is expected to slow to 5.6 percent as regional growth faulters with the Asian giant. The export-oriented South Korean economy appears particularly vulnerable as the Finance Minister warned that the coronavirus could jeopardize the country’s economy recovery. He also said policymakers are willing to take “extraordinary measures” to buffer the impact.

Looking ahead, markets will likely continue to be held hostage by updates from the spread of the coronavirus and anxiously waiting for economic data to reveal how much it has ismpacted growth. Last week, US flash PMI data registered alarming figures, largely as a result of reduced tourism, air travel demand and disrupted supply chains from the virus. Similar concerns throughout the week may put a discount on commodity-linked FX – like AUD, NZD and NOK – and a premium on anti-risk assets like JPY and USD.

JAPANESE YEN TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

