Coronavirus Crash: FTSE 100, DAX 30 & FTSE MIB Selling Overdone?

DAX 30, FTSE 100, FTSE MIB Price Analysis & News

Coronavirus Spread Sparks Market Panic

DAX 30, FTSE 100 & FTSE MIB Drop

Selling Overdone? Key Support May Provide Respite

Risk sentiment has taken a turn for the worse with global equities coming under heavy selling pressure to begin the week amid a lack of signs to suggest that the spread of coronavirus can be contained. As such, there has become an increasing focus on the spread of coronavirus outside of China, where South Korea has seen a surge in the number of cases to over 800 (according to Yonhap), while Italy has reported over 150 cases.

Equities Technical Analysis

FTSE 100: As the concerns over coronavirus continues to dominate market sentiment, the FTSE 100 has tripped below rising trendline support, which in turn seen the index extend a move towards critical support at 7116 (50% Fib). That said, we see the 50% Fib holding for now amid today’s somewhat excessive price action. However, a firm break below would indeed leave the FTSE 100 vulnerable to a drop towards 7000.

Support Resistance 7116 50% Fib 7261 38.2% Fib 7000 - 7374 200DMA 6971 61.8% Fib 7400 -

FTSE 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: IG Charts

FTSE MIB: With the number of cases picking up notably across Italy in light of their large sample of swab checks (4000), the FTSE MIB has come under significant selling, shedding as much as 5.8% and nearing correction territory. That said, given the size of the move in recent sessions, the pullback may be somewhat overdone.

Support Resistance 23008 Jan 31st Low 23632 23.6% Fib 22693 200DMA 23750 100DMA 22600 Dec 3rd low 24000 -

FTSE MIB Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

DAX: The DAX has also not been spared by the market panic with the index dropping as much as 4%. With the index breaking below the rising trendline, the index has since tested notable support at 13000. Failure to hold and the index may see a move towards 12700-800 zone.

Support Resistance 13000 - 13400 Trendline Resistance 12967 23.6% Fib 13500 - 12757 200DMA 13601 2018 Peak

DAX Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

IG Charts

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX