Euro May Fall if IFO Data Shows COVID-19 Infecting Outlook
2020-02-24 08:00:00
EUR/USD Bottom Found? Euro and British Pound Outpace US Dollar
2020-02-24 01:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Levels to Watch, Brexit Focus Returns
2020-02-24 09:10:00
EUR/USD Bottom Found? Euro and British Pound Outpace US Dollar
2020-02-24 01:00:00
Japanese Yen Struggles as USDJPY Breaks Long Term Downtrend
2020-02-24 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Uptrend Holds But Sentiment Studies Hint at Turn
2020-02-22 16:00:00
Crude Oil Slips as Markets Fret Virus Spread, Chance of Production Cuts
2020-02-24 06:55:00
Gold Price Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Territory
2020-02-24 06:00:00
US Dollar, Euro, Gold, Dow Forecasts & More for the Week Ahead
2020-02-23 16:00:00
Crude Oil Torn Between Iran Election, Coronavirus and G20 Summit
2020-02-22 07:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
Real Time News
  • US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says does not expect a material impact of coronavirus outbreak on Phase 1 US-China trade deal
  • US Equity Futures Dow Jones -2.7% S&P 500 -2.8% Nasdaq 100 -3.4%
  • Barclays Trade of the Week: short $EURNZD, target: 1.6900, stop: 1.7180
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German IFO Expectations (FEB), Actual: 93.4 Expected: 92.1 Previous: 92.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-24
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German IFO Current Assessment (FEB), Actual: 98.9 Expected: 98.6 Previous: 99.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-24
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German IFO Business Climate (FEB), Actual: 96.1 Expected: 95.3 Previous: 96.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-24
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.78%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 68.80%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/LVxJXK0YNh
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German IFO Current Assessment (FEB) due at 09:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 98.6 Previous: 99.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-24
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German IFO Expectations (FEB) due at 09:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 92.1 Previous: 92.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-24
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German IFO Business Climate (FEB) due at 09:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 95.3 Previous: 95.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-24
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Levels to Watch, Brexit Focus Returns

2020-02-24 09:10:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
GBP/USD Analysis and Talking Points

  • Brexit Focus Returns for GBP/USD
  • GBP/USD Under Modest Pressure
  • Coronavirus Weighs on Risk Sentiment

Rising concerns over the spread of the Coronavirus, which has seen the number of cases rise substantially in both Italy and South Korea has seen risk sentiment come under pressure with investors flocking to safe-havens. Despite this however, GBP has typically been unfazed from the impact of coronavirus. As such, with the EU looking to sign off its negotiating mandate for trade talks to begin from March 2nd, the focus is back onto Brexit. In turn, tensions between the UK and EU are likely to drive price action in the short term with a rise in tensions sparking a pullback in GBP crosses.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD is under modest pressure this morning and looks to make a test for the 1.2900 handle. Momentum remains soft with the RSI also heading lower, as such, focus is on for a potential move towards support at 1.2882 (38.2% Fib retracement), which has largely remained firm. However, closing break below leaves the currency exposed to a larger pullback.

GBP/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Levels to Watch, Brexit Focus Returns

Source: IG Charts

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

