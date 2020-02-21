We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
S&P 500 Sent Worrying Signal by Bond Market, USD/KRW Rises - US Market Open
2020-02-21 13:30:00
Euro May Fall on Eurozone PMIs as Coronavirus Stokes Recession Fears
2020-02-21 07:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Battling a Rampant US Dollar
2020-02-21 09:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF
2020-02-21 01:30:00
Dollar's Run Earns EURUSD, USDJPY and AUDUSD Breaks; Nasdaq Fronts Risk Retreat
2020-02-21 02:59:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-20 20:00:00
Gold Chart Highlights A Bullish Pattern - XAU/USD Weekly Price Forecast
2020-02-21 10:35:00
Crude Oil Prices Down, Near Term Production Cut Hope Fade
2020-02-21 07:18:00
Crude Oil Prices Down, Near Term Production Cut Hope Fade
2020-02-21 07:18:00
Crude Oil Extends Support Bounce on OPEC as Virus Fears Abate
2020-02-20 17:41:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
Real Time News
  • US Yield Curve Update: 2Yr/5Yr: -2.6 2Yr/10Yr: 12.8 2Yr/30Yr: 57.3 5Yr/10Yr: 15.5 $TNX
  • $EURGBP: Further close below this level may embolden bears to press towards 0.8067.Further close below this level could mean more bearishness towards 0.7949.. Get your EUR/GBP market update from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/naWx3aonMJ https://t.co/UzEYfL0bZS
  • RT @FxWestwater: US Dollar Drops on Weak PMI Data, Coronavirus Hits Confidence - @DailyFX $DXY https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/02/21/US-Dollar-Drops-on-Weak-PMI-Data-Coronavirus-Hits-Confidence-.html
  • $EURUSD short squeeze testing that next level of resistance https://t.co/AcATN8CdG8
  • Fed's Bostic: - Being close to zero makes shifting price expectations hard to do $SPX
  • Fed's Bostic: - Lower bound presence should change today's behaviors - BBG
  • EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Euro vs British Pound - A Breakout or Reversal? More details in the link below : https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-gbp/2020/02/21/EURGBP-Price-Forecast-Euro-vs-British-Pound-A-Breakout-or-Reversal-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/OHCtw5cRvi
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.70% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.69% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.68% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.33% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.32% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/LkZgUCMJK4
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -1.01% US 500: -1.09% France 40: -1.36% Germany 30: -1.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/3nNGOzcGKc
  • There is a G-20 finance ministers and central bankers meeting scheduled for the weekend. They will update growth forecasts and weigh in on the risk posed by the coronavirus. Consider that against your risk exposure heading into the weekend liquidity drain
US Dollar Drops on Weak PMI Data, Coronavirus Hits Confidence

2020-02-21 15:08:00
Thomas Westwater,
Share:

Markit PMI Talking Points:

  • US Dollar drops on weak PMI Data
  • Composite PMI at lowest level since 2013
  • Coronavirus impact hurting confidence

The US Dollar dropped this morning as PMI figures crossed the wires. The US business and services sectors dropped sharply in February, according to Markit Economic. Its monthly PMI report printed 49.4 for the services sector, missing expectations of 53.4. Manufacturing slowed for February, coming in at 50.8 versus expectations of 51.5.

US Dollar Chart – DXY Index

US Dollar Chart Coronavirus

Headwinds from the novel coronavirus outbreak in China weighed on both the services and manufacturing sector as respondents reported concerns over the impact from the virus. The pandemic injected a bout of volatility in markets through recent months, and the impacts to China is expected to spillover into the global economy.

Markit US PMI

New order volumes in manufacturing dropped to the lowest level in nine months and private companies failed to bring in new foreign clients. Coronavirus was cited as a factor for the drop in new export orders. While business confidence strengthened to reach an eight-month high this month, the metric remains near historical lows.

--Written by Thomas Westwater, Intern Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Thomas on Twitter @FxWestwater

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

