Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch as Breakdown Unfolds

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro May Fall on Eurozone PMIs as Coronavirus Stokes Recession Fears
2020-02-21 07:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-20 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Battling a Rampant US Dollar
2020-02-21 09:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF
2020-02-21 01:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar's Run Earns EURUSD, USDJPY and AUDUSD Breaks; Nasdaq Fronts Risk Retreat
2020-02-21 02:59:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-20 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Chart Highlights A Bullish Pattern - XAU/USD Weekly Price Forecast
2020-02-21 10:35:00
Crude Oil Prices Down, Near Term Production Cut Hope Fade
2020-02-21 07:18:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Down, Near Term Production Cut Hope Fade
2020-02-21 07:18:00
Crude Oil Extends Support Bounce on OPEC as Virus Fears Abate
2020-02-20 17:41:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
Real Time News
  • How can traders avoid #FOMO in trading? Start by implementing a well-heeled plan taking only four hours per week. Get your insight from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/vwUShQPc27 #tradingstyle https://t.co/MUDjaSoEf5
  • Fed's Bullard says market expectations likely to return to on hold outlook - CNBC
  • US Trade Advisor Navarro says will not worry about the deficit until the bond market reacts
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.87%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 76.87%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/r7QG6ulRCb
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.91% Silver: 0.79% Oil - US Crude: -2.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ZJA1L67QmY
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX #podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/GREqjXZx0C
  • South Korea reports 2nd death of coronavirus patient - Reminder, South Korean 10yr yields have posted its sharpest weekly drop (21bps) since 2012 - Bank of Korea is scheduled to meet on Feb 27th $KRW
  • Gold Chart Highlights A Bullish Pattern - XAU/USD Weekly Price Forecast More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/xau-usd/2020/02/21/Gold-Chart-Highlights-A-Bullish-Pattern-XAUUSD-Weekly-Price-Forecast-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/2vXDFGHjXO
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.27% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.23% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.17% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.04% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.29% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/h24H62VaQH
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.45% Germany 30: -0.45% US 500: -0.46% France 40: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/P5TOC9Hymm
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch as Breakdown Unfolds

2020-02-21 10:30:00

2020-02-21 10:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar Analysis and Talking Points

  • AUD/USD | Hitting 11 Year Low as Dollar Surges
  • Australian Unemployment Rate Key to RBA Outlook
  • Australian Dollar Outlook Remains Weak

AUD/USD | The Australian Dollar has remained under pressure amid the rising concerns over the spread of the Coronavirus, while domestic data has also softened, most notably, the labour market report. As such, the currency is trading at an 11-year low against the dominant greenback Throughout the week, the latest employment data showed that the unemployment rate edged higher to 5.3%, above the expected 5.2%. Although, while this keeps the door open to further easing from the RBA, given that Governor Lowe stated that the unemployment rate needs to move materially higher, it would take another soft labour report to force the central banks hand. That said, we feel that near-term easing prospects will keep the Aussie contained with unemployment indicators signalling further deterioration.

AUD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 17% 6%
Weekly 11% -5% 6%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Australian Labour Market to Continue Softening

Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch as Breakdown Unfolds

On the technical front, the outlook remains bearish for the Australian Dollar with upticks likely to be brief and shallow. Yesterday saw AUD/USD make a firm break below support at 0.6660-70, in turn with pair now trading below 0.6600, eyes are for a test of support situated at 0.6550. On the upside, prior support at 0.6660, is now likely to curb gains, while resistance is also situated at 0.6730.

AUD/USD Vanilla Options: 0.6670-80 (641mln)

Implied Weekly range (0.6524-0.6662)

Support

Resistance

0.6550

-

0.6660-70

Prior Support

0.6500

-

0.6730

Weekly High

0.6288

Mar’09 Low

0.6750

-

AUD/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: IG Charts

Source: IG Charts

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

