EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Euro Price Analysis: EUR/USD May be Oversold in The Short-Term
2020-02-20 10:30:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels Ahead of ECB Minutes
2020-02-20 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
GBP/USD Eyes A Downside Break, Watch This Price - GBP vs USD Forecast
2020-02-20 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Latest: Return of Inverse Correlation
2020-02-20 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Nasdaq Leads the Uneven Risk Advance, USDJPY Tears Attention from EURUSD
2020-02-20 05:00:00
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Sink as China Rate Cuts Fail to Impress
2020-02-20 03:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Stays Close to 7-Year Highs As China Cuts Lending Rates
2020-02-20 07:07:00
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Sink as China Rate Cuts Fail to Impress
2020-02-20 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Manic Macro: USD/JPY Breaks Out, Gold Toes the Line, Oil Bulls Return
2020-02-19 13:33:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Silver Price Outlook & More
2020-02-19 13:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.07% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.30% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.69% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.73% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.78% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/aqhg9QbhXp
  • GBP/USD Eyes A Downside Break, Watch This Price - GBP vs USD Forecast More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-usd/2020/02/20/GBPUSD-Eyes-A-Downside-Break-Watch-This-Price--GBP-vs-USD-Forecast-MK.html https://t.co/gvsS6RX5DT
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.09% US 500: -0.10% France 40: -0.12% Wall Street: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/V2M6TitV2O
  • ECB's De Guindos says the Euro Area economy still needs strong support from monetary policy measures $EUR
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX #podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/SexVTCpgJ2
  • Russia's Novak does not state if Russia will support deeper oil output reductions #OOTT
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Retail Sales Ex Auto Fuel (YoY) (JAN), Actual: 1.2% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-20
  • The spread of #coronavirus promises a global economic hit at a time when the global economy is perhaps especially ill-equipped to deal with one. Growth-correlated assets are vulnerable. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/0If0Jw7c2P https://t.co/KEWY1dET4m
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to learn about how you can become a better trader. Register here: https://t.co/WeWGKtdlyz https://t.co/eNA6uFXAXa
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP Retail Sales Ex Auto Fuel (YoY) (JAN) due at 09:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-20
Euro Price Analysis: EUR/USD May be Oversold in The Short-Term

2020-02-20 10:30:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD Price, News and Analysis:

  • Technical target achieved – Where next for EUR/USD?
  • German and Euro-Zone PMI data on Friday will direct the next move in the pair.

EUR/USD Falls to Levels Last Seen in April 2017

The latest decline in EUR/USD saw the pair hit a fresh multi-year low and fill a technical gap on the chart. The gap on the weekly chart between the top of the high of the April 17 candle (1.0777) and the low of the April 24 candle (1.0820) was made when Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French Presidential election and has long been a target for EUR/USD bears. While this may give the Euro a short-term reprieve against the resurgent US dollar, Friday’s Euro-Zone and German PMI data may see the pair come renewed downside pressure. Euro-Zone and German data released post-January PMIshas turned sharply lower and tomorrow’s PMIs may struggle to match market expectations, putting further downside pressure on the pair.

Friday – February 21, 2020 -- French, German and Euro-Zone PMI Releases

French, German and Euro-Zone PMI data

For all market moving data and events please the DailyFX calendar

EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Brand New Q1 Euro Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD currently trades either side of 1.0800 and has lost nearly 450 pips since the December 31 high at 1.1240. The sell-off accelerated in February and the weekly chart shows the pair now are heavily oversold, using the CCI indicator. While this may trim further losses, the likelihood of further weak data from the single-block will continue to weaken the Euro. The only respite for the pair will come from the US dollar. The value of the greenback continues to soar and currently trades at a nine-month high. This USD-strength will annoy President Trump who continues to argue for a weaker US dollar. Ongoing trade discussions with China and the EU are likely to become more fraught as POTUS believes both are allowing their currencies to slide lower to help boost their export-orientated economies at the expense of the US.

EUR/USD Weekly Price Chart (April 2016 – February 20, 2020)

Eur/USD weekly price chart showing euro falls
EUR/USD MIXED
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% -2% -2%
Weekly 0% 18% 4%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on EURUSD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

