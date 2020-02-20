We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Analysis: EUR/USD May be Oversold in The Short-Term
2020-02-20 10:30:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels Ahead of ECB Minutes
2020-02-20 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Eyes A Downside Break, Watch This Price - GBP vs USD Forecast
2020-02-20 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Latest: Return of Inverse Correlation
2020-02-20 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY – US Dollar Explosion vs Japanese Yen; Is it Sustainable?
2020-02-20 12:00:00
Nasdaq Leads the Uneven Risk Advance, USDJPY Tears Attention from EURUSD
2020-02-20 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Drop as Volatility Spikes, Will Support Hold?
2020-02-20 19:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Rips to Multi-year Highs- Levels
2020-02-20 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Extends Support Bounce on OPEC as Virus Fears Abate
2020-02-20 17:41:00
Manic Macro: USD/JPY Breaks Out, Gold Toes the Line, Oil Bulls Return
2020-02-19 13:33:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.46% Oil - US Crude: -0.00% Silver: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/KAL8UO1FUA
  • Fed's Barkin: - Think we are headed against globalization - Challenges Euro has faced show decline in globalization $EUR
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.94%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.74%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VY1iqzU5wz
  • Fed's Barkin: - Significant and extended fiscal policy makes sense - We have taken the balance sheet down $DXY
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.09% France 40: -0.12% Wall Street: -0.72% US 500: -0.73% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/svzRV1JmbY
  • Fed's Barkin: - We already have a digital currency, its the US Dollar $DXY
  • Fed's Barkin: - Stock market not reacting to certain events is surprising $DXY $VIX
  • Fed's Barkin: - Coronavirus injecting a lot of uncertainty - Logistics in China making it hard to get manufacturing restarted $USDCNH
  • US #equity futures are marginally lower, with the #Dow Jones down 0.1%. However, despite the investor angst over the rising spread of the #Coronavirus, US equities have generally remained relatively robust. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/QszmxFnYpt https://t.co/a77cCZFQ3B
  • Fed's Barkin: - US economy pacing well - Investment should recover with reduced uncertainty around trade $DXY $SPX
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Drop as Volatility Spikes, Will Support Hold?

Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Drop as Volatility Spikes, Will Support Hold?

2020-02-20 19:00:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Forecast:

Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Drop as Volatility Spikes, Will Support Hold?

Stocks experienced an abrupt uptick in volatility on Thursday as the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones fell to their respective support levels nearby. While buyers returned quickly to stem the bleeding, the initial move saw stocks threaten nearby noteworthy support in - what was effectively - a single motion. The ability for price to fall so precipitously and so abruptly while trading near record highs, devoid of an obvious catalyst, suggests fragility and could leave the door open to further declines of a similar nature.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 1 – Hour Time Frame (January – February)

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart

Looking elsewhere, hints of risk aversion are rampant. First and foremost, gold has staged an incredible multiday rally that has seen the precious metal and safe haven asset climb to the highest levels since 2013 – and a continuation higher seems likely.

Gold Price Chart: 1 – Hour Time Frame (January – February)

Gold Price Chart

Secondly, the export-driven Australian Dollar suffered a substantial breakdown versus the US Dollar earlier Thursday, breaking through longstanding support and moving beneath decade lows.

AUDUSD Price Chart: 1 – Hour Time Frame (January – February)

AUDUSD Price Chart

While the stock and foreign exchange markets have sounded off, so too has the bond market as the 3-month, 10-year yield curve (3m10s) suffered its deepest inversion since October. Widely watched by traders, the 3m10s can be a key predictor of a looming recession should it remain inverted for a full quarter. Nevertheless, falling yields highlight a surge in bond-buying which may suggest investors are looking for safety.

US 3-Month and 10-Year Yield Curve

US Yield Curve Chart

That being said, the current bull run has proved resilient and a brief spike in volatility does not necessarily require follow through. Given the broader fundamental backdrop and price action in other markets however, it seems as though further volatility may be in store in the days and weeks to come. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis on the stock market.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 26
( 16:02 GMT )
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Weekly Stock Market Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Forecast: Key Levels to Watch
Dow Jones Forecast: Key Levels to Watch
2020-02-20 12:05:00
Euro Price Analysis: EUR/USD May be Oversold in The Short-Term
Euro Price Analysis: EUR/USD May be Oversold in The Short-Term
2020-02-20 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Latest: Return of Inverse Correlation
British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Latest: Return of Inverse Correlation
2020-02-20 09:00:00
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Sink as China Rate Cuts Fail to Impress
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Sink as China Rate Cuts Fail to Impress
2020-02-20 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bearish
US Tech 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.