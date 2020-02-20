Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Drop as Volatility Spikes, Will Support Hold?

Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.46% Oil - US Crude: -0.00% Silver: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/KAL8UO1FUA

Fed's Barkin: - Think we are headed against globalization - Challenges Euro has faced show decline in globalization $EUR

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.94%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.74%.

Fed's Barkin: - Significant and extended fiscal policy makes sense - We have taken the balance sheet down $DXY

Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.09% France 40: -0.12% Wall Street: -0.72% US 500: -0.73% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/svzRV1JmbY

Fed's Barkin: - We already have a digital currency, its the US Dollar $DXY

Fed's Barkin: - Stock market not reacting to certain events is surprising $DXY $VIX

Fed's Barkin: - Coronavirus injecting a lot of uncertainty - Logistics in China making it hard to get manufacturing restarted $USDCNH

US equity futures are marginally lower, with the Dow Jones down 0.1%. However, despite the investor angst over the rising spread of the Coronavirus, US equities have generally remained relatively robust.