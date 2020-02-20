We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dow Jones Forecast: Key Levels to Watch

2020-02-20 12:05:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Dow Jones Price Analysis & News

  • Dow Jones Heading Lower, Eyes on Weekly Low
  • Investor Angst Over Spread of Coronavirus Remains

Dow Jones: US equity futures are marginally lower, with the Dow Jones down 0.1%. However, despite the investor angst over the rising spread of the Coronavirus, US equities have generally remained relatively robust, where the Dow Jones is only slightly below is record peak. As we previously highlighted weakness across equity markets from virus outbreaks had only been temporary and while the index is vulnerable to the downside in the short-run, the long-run remains supportive.

Equities Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q1Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

US Equities Sees Limited Impact from Coronavirus

On the technical front, price action in the Dow Jones remains muted given the subdued nature of trading in European equities throughout the morning. As the Dow Jones continues to trade within its tight range. Although, with the RSI heading lower, this may see the index place pressure on its weekly low (29,114), where a firm break below could prompt a larger breakout towards 28890.

Dow Jones Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: IG Charts

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

