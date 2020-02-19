US Dollar Extends to 3YR High on Fed Minutes, USD/JPY Breakout

$USD did gain momentum following the release with USDJPY breaking above 111.456. The cross is nearly 3% above its monthly lows after a strong shift up in recent days. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/DWIrNdxrhk https://t.co/mplKTr53fw

Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.38% Gold: 0.63% Oil - US Crude: 0.49%

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.13%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 83.91%.

IMF says Argentina's debt levels are "not sustainable" following a review. - BBG

Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.00% US 500: 0.00% France 40: -0.07% Germany 30: -0.08%

Spot FX Update: $EUR 1.0807 $JPY 111.276 $GBP 1.2922 $CAD 1.3228 $CHF 0.9837

The #DAX 30 remains in a short-term consolidation phase, one that began last week just after new record highs above 13596 were notched.

Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 53.36 (+2.52%), ICE Brent Crude 59.17 (+2.46%), NYM NYH Gasoline 166.27 (+2.93%). [delayed]

