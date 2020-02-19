We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From 3-Year Low
2020-02-19 06:00:00
USD/CAD Outlook Bearish, EUR/USD Forecast Bullish on Positioning
2020-02-19 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Latest: Optimism Returns to London Stocks
2020-02-19 09:00:00
GBP/USD Outlook Gloomy Ahead of FOMC Minutes, UK CPI Data
2020-02-19 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Apple Bow to Coronavirus While Dollar Drives Different EURUSD,USDJPY Paths
2020-02-19 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Holds US Dollar Close to Key Range Top
2020-02-19 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Up as Risk Appetite Recovers, Production Cut Hopes Help
2020-02-19 07:07:00
Gold Nears 7-Year Highs on Coronavirus Impact; Stocks to Slide Next?
2020-02-18 18:17:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Up as Risk Appetite Recovers, Production Cut Hopes Help
2020-02-19 07:07:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Slips into Support– WTI Trade Levels
2020-02-18 16:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From 3-Year Low - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2020/02/19/EURUSD-Technical-Analysis-Euro-May-Bounce-From-3-Year-Low.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #EURUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/ck23dW36Mp
  • 🇬🇧 GBP CPIH (YoY) (JAN), Actual: 1.8% Expected: 1.7% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-19
  • UK inflation - CPI jumps to 1.8% (6-month high) in January vs 1.3% in December. #gbp #sterling #trading ONS Report -> https://t.co/jqnbVTArGs
  • 🇬🇧 GBP House Price Index (YoY) (DEC), Actual: 2.2% Expected: 2.4% Previous: 1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-19
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Core Consumer Price Index (YoY) (JAN), Actual: 1.6% Expected: 1.5% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-19
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Consumer Price Index (YoY) (JAN), Actual: 1.8% Expected: 1.6% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-19
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Consumer Price Index (MoM) (JAN), Actual: -0.3% Expected: -0.4% Previous: 0.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-19
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to gain insight on indices and commodities for the active trader. Register here: https://t.co/gghsFsZYlx https://t.co/tQh01FumFH
  • RT @IGSouthAfrica: Last chance to register for today's 'Trading with the MACD' webinar at 12pm https://t.co/R7XmiWEjRA
British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Latest: Optimism Returns to London Stocks

British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Latest: Optimism Returns to London Stocks

2020-02-19 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Share:

GBP price, FTSE 100, Brexit news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD is once again trading close to the important 1.30 level.
  • Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 index is trending higher as the number of new coronavirus cases in China falls for a second successive day.
  • As the EU and the UK continue to take hardline positions ahead of detailed Brexit talks, the debate in the UK has turned to immigration.

GBP/USD near 1.30, FTSE 100 trending higher

GBP/USD is back close to the 1.30 level and showing few signs of moving either higher or lower near-term. However, the FTSE 100 index of leading London-listed stocks looks to be trending higher again as the number or new coronavirus cases in China falls for the second successive day despite a rise in the death toll to above 2,000.

Also helping European stocks, hopes are rising that China will cut its benchmark loan prime rate Thursday to offset the economic damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

FTSE 100 Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (February 12-19, 2020)

Latest FTSE 100 price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

On the Brexit front, both the EU and the UK are continuing to take hardline positions ahead of detailed trade talks, with EU negotiator Michel Barnier rejecting UK demands for a Canada-style trade deal that would free the UK from EU rules.

In the latest sign that the negotiations will be difficult, the latest draft of the EUs position calls for both sides to address issues relating to the return or restitution of unlawfully removed cultural objects to their countries of origin. This is widely believed to reflect calls by Greece for the return from London of the Elgin marbles, a collection of Classical Greek marble sculptures that were originally part of the temple of the Parthenon and other buildings in Athens.

Meanwhile, domestically in the UK there is a new focus on immigration post-Brexit, with the Government announcing plans to close the door post Brexit on non-English speakers and unskilled workers.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

We look at Sterling regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Palladium, Silver Price Outlook Bullish After Upside Breakout
Palladium, Silver Price Outlook Bullish After Upside Breakout
2020-02-19 03:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Coronavirus Hamstrings Earnings and Trade, Stocks Climb
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Coronavirus Hamstrings Earnings and Trade, Stocks Climb
2020-02-18 22:45:00
S&P 500 Drops on Renewed Coronavirus Fears, Apple Revenue Downgrade
S&P 500 Drops on Renewed Coronavirus Fears, Apple Revenue Downgrade
2020-02-18 20:15:00
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD
2020-02-18 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
FTSE 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.