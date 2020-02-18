We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
S&P 500 and AUDUSD Don't Share in Shanghai Rally, EURUSD Stalking Lows
2020-02-17 23:13:00
2020-02-17 23:13:00
EUR/USD May Fall if Coronavirus Undermines Eurozone Growth
2020-02-17 08:00:00
2020-02-17 08:00:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices, British Pound, Euro, Yen: Markets Week Ahead
2020-02-17 13:30:00
2020-02-17 13:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: French Official - UK-EU May 'Rip Each Other Apart'
2020-02-17 09:00:00
2020-02-17 09:00:00
Yen, Gold Prices May Rise as Apple Sees Revenue at Risk on Coronavirus
2020-02-18 00:00:00
2020-02-18 00:00:00
USD/CAD Extends Top as Crude Oil Prices Rise, Yen May Gain Next
2020-02-17 01:00:00
2020-02-17 01:00:00
Yen, Gold Prices May Rise as Apple Sees Revenue at Risk on Coronavirus
2020-02-18 00:00:00
2020-02-18 00:00:00
Impact of Virus Outbreaks: S&P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis
2020-02-17 17:00:00
2020-02-17 17:00:00
Impact of Virus Outbreaks: S&P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis
2020-02-17 17:00:00
2020-02-17 17:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Look To OPEC Cuts, Market on Virus Watch
2020-02-17 06:53:00
2020-02-17 06:53:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
2020-02-14 18:00:00
Australian Dollar Steady as RBA Minutes Flag Coronavirus Uncertainty

2020-02-18 00:31:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Australian Dollar, Reserve Bank of Australia Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes, Talking Points:

  • The RBA kept its message steady: rates are historically low, could go lower if needed
  • It acknowledged new uncertainty from the coronavirus, principally via its impact on China
  • AUD/USD is likely much more fixated on this week’s labor data

The Australian Dollar got little more than a passing knock Tuesday as minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s last monetary policy meeting flagged up concerns about coronavirus impact and reiterated that low interest rates will probably be required for an extended period.

The Official Cash Rate was kept at its 0.75% record low after the meeting which took place on February 4. This was the expected outcome although the market had priced in a substantial chance of further easing until days before the event.

The minutes said that coronavirus presented a ‘material risk’ to China’s economy and therefore to Australia’s but that it was too early to judge its impact. The RBA said it was prepared to ease policy further if needed but that the impact of such a move needed to be balanced against the effect of still-lower returns on savers.

Consumption remained a key uncertainty for the central bank, with labour market developments flagged again as a key metric. The catastrophic bushfires which have plagued Australia were expected to be an economic drag through the current quarter, with recovery expected in full by year end.

AUD/USD drifted lower after the minutes’ release, but there was really nothing new here for investors who will now await more hard data.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, 5-Minute Chart
As perhaps the pre-eminent growth-correlated currency the Australian Dollar has taken a beating this year as the coronavirus’ spread has sparked worries about a fresh headwind to global economic progress.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, Daily Chart

However, AUD/USD has been more settled through February on hopes that the contagion won’t offer the sort of economic hit seen in the recent past with outbreaks such as 2003’s Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), and that disruption will prove fleeting, a hope backed up by RBA commentary.

Domestically the perception that the bar to more than one more quarter-point interest rate cut is extremely high, and that the bar to further action such as Quantitative Easing higher still, has offered the Aussie further support.

Market focus will now turn to official Australian labor market data for January due for release on Thursday. This series has held up extremely well in terms of headline job creation, but December’s impressive rise masked the uncomfortable fact that full-time positions fell.

The market is looking for a headline gain of 10,000 jobs, on average, but expect close attention to be paid to the full-time/part-time split this time around. Another stalled month for the former could well take the shine from any market response.

Australian Dollar Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

EUR/GBP Price Action Likely to be Driven German ZEW, UK Jobs Release
2020-02-17 15:30:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Continues to Test Support
2020-02-17 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: French Official - UK-EU May 'Rip Each Other Apart'
2020-02-17 09:00:00
