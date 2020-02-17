EUR/GBP Price Action Likely to be Driven German ZEW, UK Jobs Release

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD May Fall if Coronavirus Undermines Eurozone Growth
2020-02-17 08:00:00
Euro Breaks Down -Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF
2020-02-15 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices, British Pound, Euro, Yen: Markets Week Ahead
2020-02-17 13:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: French Official - UK-EU May 'Rip Each Other Apart'
2020-02-17 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Extends Top as Crude Oil Prices Rise, Yen May Gain Next
2020-02-17 01:00:00
Japanese Yen Holds On Despite Huge 4Q GDP Plunge
2020-02-16 23:52:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Impact of Virus Outbreaks: S&P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis
2020-02-17 17:00:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices, British Pound, Euro, Yen: Markets Week Ahead
2020-02-17 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Impact of Virus Outbreaks: S&P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis
2020-02-17 17:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Look To OPEC Cuts, Market on Virus Watch
2020-02-17 06:53:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.28% Wall Street: 0.27% Germany 30: 0.01% France 40: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/fbpBesDErN
  • Contrary to standard belief, greed and profits are often inversely correlated in trading. Remaining disciplined is key to a successful trading strategy. Learn how to control greed when trading here: https://t.co/RvxpJotFf9 https://t.co/87FHc0QKOo
  • At the Eurogroup's meeting today, the coronavirus was mentioned as a temporary curb to growth
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.15% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.02% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.11% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/P0mJKN0ehv
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.28% Wall Street: 0.24% US 500: 0.22% France 40: 0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/sjYJLGdIbL
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.30% Oil - US Crude: 0.12% Gold: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/EUu80ZRcXs
  • Under 'normal' analytical circumstances, it is suggested that a week local growth update would deflate a currency. Yet, the poor Japanese 4Q GDP update didn't send $USDJPY into its bullish break https://t.co/wtLvJjvl5a
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.48%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 83.81%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/M2mRQ3aQtT
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.33% Oil - US Crude: -0.01% Gold: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/gPYjSE9yTT
  • RT @johnauthers: Yikes. Exclude the big 5 (Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Google) and U.S. earnings were down 7.5% in the 4th quart…
EUR/GBP Price Action Likely to be Driven German ZEW, UK Jobs Release

EUR/GBP Price Action Likely to be Driven German ZEW, UK Jobs Release

2020-02-17 15:30:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

German, UK Data and Sterling (GBP) Prices and Analysis:

  • ZEW indicator of economic sentiment in Germany currently at a July 2015 high.
  • EUR/GBP consolidating just above multi-year horizontal support.

EUR/GBPSell-Off Stalls for Now

EUR/GBP touched a two-month low at the end of last week and came within 20 pips of levels last seen in June 2016. The British Pound came back into favor with investors and pushed higher through most of the week, while the Euro remained friendless and continued its slide lower. The single currency has been hurt in recent weeks by weak economic data from Germany and the Euro-Zone, and with expectations growing of additional monetary loosening at the March ECB meeting, the euro has found it hard to defend any support levels.

The latest look at the ZEW indicator of economic sentiment for February will be released on Tuesday at 10:00 GMT and needs to be closely watched by euro-traders. The January reading of 26.7 easily beat market expectations and was the highest level recorded since July 2015. German economic sentiment has changed sharply since this release with economic data pointing to a further slowdown. The market expectation for tomorrow’s reading is marginally lower at 22, and any larger downturn may put renewed pressure on the single-currency.

For all market moving data and events see the DailyFX Calendar.

german zew indicator
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Brand New Q1 Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

Thirty minutes before the German sentiment release, the latest UK jobs and earnings data will be released and these are expected to show unemployment unchanged at 3.8% while average weekly earnings are seen nudging a fraction lower. January’s labour market release from the ONS showed the UK employment rate at a record high of 76.3%, while the UK unemployment rate has been falling for the last six years and currently stands just above a four-decade low.

uk unemployment at record low chart

Traders positioned in or looking at EUR/GBP will need to watch both releases carefully. EUR/GBP remains weak and a break and close below the 0.8277 double low print in mid-December may open the way for further declines back to the July 2016 low around 0.8250 before 0.8120 comes into view. Resistance for the pair starts between 0.8380 and 0.8400 ahead of 0.8505. The daily chart looks oversold, using CCI, while any upside move will also run into resistance from the 20-dma, currently at 0.8425, and the 50-dma at 0.8480.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart (June 2019 – February 17, 2020)

eurgbp price falling
EUR/GBP BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 20% 16% 19%
Weekly 59% -32% 21%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP)– bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Continues to Test Support
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Continues to Test Support
2020-02-17 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: French Official - UK-EU May 'Rip Each Other Apart'
British Pound (GBP) Latest: French Official - UK-EU May 'Rip Each Other Apart'
2020-02-17 09:00:00
Japanese Yen Holds On Despite Huge 4Q GDP Plunge
Japanese Yen Holds On Despite Huge 4Q GDP Plunge
2020-02-16 23:52:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.