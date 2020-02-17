We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
British Pound (GBP) Latest: French Official - UK-EU May 'Rip Each Other Apart'

2020-02-17 09:00:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

GBP/USD Price, Chart and Analysis:

  • Sterling little changed despite trade negotiation warning.
  • GBP/USD supported in a holiday-thinned market.

Post-Brexit Trade Negotiations May Get Ugly, Early.

A senior EU official, speaking at a conference in Germany, warned that the EU and UK may ’rip each other apart’ when trade negotiations begin, as both sides look to take the upper hand. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that the EU will be a tough negotiator when talks begin in March and that a trade deal between the two sides this year is unlikely. With both the EU and the UK adopting tough negotiating positions, there is a worry that trade talks may stall soon after the start. UK PM Boris Johnson has repeatedly said that the UK will leave the EU, with or without a trade deal at the end of December this year.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Brand New Q1 Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

Sterling opens the week marginally lower across arrange of currencies but moves today are expected to be limited with the most US financial markets closed for President’s Day. GBP/USD trades around 1.3040 with 1.3070 the near-term upside target before 1.3177 comes back into play. Support levels at 1.3000 and 1.2954, with the latter expected to hold in current market conditions.

GBP/USD traders should be aware that there is a raft of UK economic data out on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, while the latest FOMC minutes will be released at 19:00 GMT on Wednesday. For all market moving data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

Trading Forex at the News Release

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (August 2019 – February 17, 2020)

gbpusd price chart
GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% 19% 12%
Weekly -20% 44% -1%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) and the FTSE 100 – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

