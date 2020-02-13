BTC Price Outlook: Will Bitcoin Boom or Bust After Hitting 10K?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Slumps Continue Unchecked
2020-02-13 10:33:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Spirals into Support– Trade Levels
2020-02-12 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Surges- Bulls Face First Test
2020-02-13 16:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Edging Ahead, 1.30 and Above in Sight for GBP/USD
2020-02-13 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Shorts in Focus, AUD/JPY May Fall on Long Bets
2020-02-13 04:00:00
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Sink as Coronavirus Cases Surge Nearly 15k
2020-02-13 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Climb Again As China Coronavirus Cases Surge
2020-02-13 07:05:00
Gold Gains Ebb Toward Chart Support as Coronavirus Fear Fades
2020-02-12 17:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Worsens Again After Bearish IEA Report
2020-02-13 11:00:00
Gold Prices Climb Again As China Coronavirus Cases Surge
2020-02-13 07:05:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BTC Price Outlook: Will Bitcoin Boom or Bust After Hitting 10K?
2020-02-13 21:00:00
BTC/USD, LTC/USD, Rally After Reversal - Bitcoin & Litecoin Price Outlook
2020-02-12 14:30:00
Real Time News
  • Brazil's central bank looked to prop the Real today with $USDBRL pushing record highs by selling 20,000 swap contracts. This is an attempt at shifting confidence, not a sheer volume effort https://t.co/MdlKwjjtZA
  • The #coronavirus struck at a time when markets were looking ahead with more optimism than had been seen for a while. Of course, the contagion has hit that trade, but it hasn’t destroyed it. Get your $AUD market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/LMGNyysM8G https://t.co/3oJBTzYfUF
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.92% Gold: 0.65% Oil - US Crude: 0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/L5RzCcyDiU
  • The US has extended a temporary license for Huawei by 45 days $USDCNH
  • Called it: "Negative RSI divergence and the retreat from resistance at 9.3057 – combined with the narrow gap between the uptrend and ceiling – suggests the pair may undergo a bearish correction." https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/02/10/Palladium-May-Rise-with-Oil-Linked-NOK-on-Powell-Testimonies.html https://t.co/izBmiWh8VK
  • 🇳🇿 NZD BusinessNZ Manufacturing PMI (JAN), Actual: 49.6 Expected: N/A Previous: 49.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-13
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.78%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 82.23%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/1j1vrnRsfk
  • If you want to know why this is important to the outlook for equities and #gold prices, check out our collaborative special report below #spx #dowjones #NASDAQ - https://t.co/3ApLbOzpsz https://t.co/HmG72qRRaf
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 NZD BusinessNZ Manufacturing PMI (JAN) due at 21:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 49.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-13
  • US Equities Update (Thursday Close): $DJI -0.41% $SPX -0.15% $NDX -0.18% $RTY +0.16% $VIX +3.93%
BTC Price Outlook: Will Bitcoin Boom or Bust After Hitting 10K?

BTC Price Outlook: Will Bitcoin Boom or Bust After Hitting 10K?

2020-02-13 21:00:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

BITCOIN FORECAST: BTC PRICE ECLIPSES $10,000 – WILL THE CRYPTO RALLY CONTINUE OR REVERSE?

  • Bitcoin has skyrocketed nearly 50% year-to-date after holding a critical technical support level
  • BTC price action has potential to continue its advance after the crypto-currency topped the psychologically-significant $10,000 mark, but a broader downtrend
  • Check out this article on Bitcoin Day Trading for key insight on BTC trading strategies

Bitcoin prices have soared 60% since printing its December 18 swing low and puts the crypto-currency on pace to be the best performing asset year-to-date as it was in 2019.

I highlighted Bitcoin two months ago as a candidate for potential 2020 breakout trades, but can BTC price action prolong its upward ascent after climbing back above the $10,000 handle?

BITCOIN PRICE CHART (BTC/USD): WEEKLY TIME FRAME – OCTOBER 2017 TO FEBRUARY 2020

BTC Price Chart Bitcoin Forecast

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

The zone of technical resistance around $10,000 is underscored by the late-October highs recorded last year.

This area of confluence is also highlightedby the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its trading range since the blow-off top late 2017 and is detailed on the weekly Bitcoin chart above.

With the 10K level now in the rearview, the price of bitcoin could continue marching higher toward its next potential resistance level near the $11,500 mark.

Learn More: What is Bitcoin and How is Bitcoin Price Action Affected?

Though BTC price action is riding the upper barrier of its Bollinger Band ™ and may present an obstacle for Bitcoin bulls. An extended rally in BTC might be hindered by a Bollinger Band ™ squeeze in particular.

Also, the downward-sloping trendline connecting the December 2017 and June 2019 peaks printed by Bitcoin could also send the crypto-currency pivoting back lower.

BITCOIN PRICE CHART (BTC/USD): DAILY TIME FRAME – AUGUST 2019 TO FEBRUARY 2020

BTC Price Chart Bitcoin Forecast

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Nevertheless, a daily Bitcoin chart brings to light the bullish channel seemingly etched out by BTC prices since bouncing off the December 2019 low.

The short-term and medium-term exponential moving averages (9-day and 34-day EMAs shown above), in addition to the red-hot relative strength index, emphasize the healthy uptrend recently recorded by Bitcoin as well.

Bitcoin MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% -9% -4%
Weekly 1% 4% 1%
Learn how to use BTC Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Upward momentum – as indicated by the MACD – may be showing preliminary signs of waning, however. That said, negative divergence on the RSI is lacking and suggests that Bitcoin strength may linger (at least for now).

On another note, BTC price action might focus less on technical and more on fundamental drivers.

Perhaps ongoing coronavirus concern will contribute to an impending emerging markets crisis and help bolster crypto-currencies considering Bitcoin price correlations with EM FX – specifically spot USD/CNH.

Keep Reading: Top 5 Emerging Market Currencies & How to Trade Them

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Coronavirus Concerns Discarded as Stocks Rally
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Coronavirus Concerns Discarded as Stocks Rally
2020-02-13 19:30:00
US Dollar Lifts on Strong Inflation Data
US Dollar Lifts on Strong Inflation Data
2020-02-13 13:36:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Worsens Again After Bearish IEA Report
Crude Oil Price Outlook Worsens Again After Bearish IEA Report
2020-02-13 11:00:00
Euro Price Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Slumps Continue Unchecked
Euro Price Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Slumps Continue Unchecked
2020-02-13 10:33:00
