EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Spirals into Support– Trade Levels
2020-02-12 15:00:00
US Dollar Runs into Resistance; EUR/USD Brewing Potential Bear Trap
2020-02-12 13:38:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Edging Ahead, 1.30 and Above in Sight for GBP/USD
2020-02-13 09:00:00
US Dollar Runs into Resistance; EUR/USD Brewing Potential Bear Trap
2020-02-12 13:38:00
2020-02-12 13:38:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
News
Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Shorts in Focus, AUD/JPY May Fall on Long Bets
2020-02-13 04:00:00
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Sink as Coronavirus Cases Surge Nearly 15k
2020-02-13 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
News
Gold Prices Climb Again As China Coronavirus Cases Surge
2020-02-13 07:05:00
Gold Gains Ebb Toward Chart Support as Coronavirus Fear Fades
2020-02-12 17:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
News
Gold Prices Climb Again As China Coronavirus Cases Surge
2020-02-13 07:05:00
Oil Forecast: RSI Offers Buy Signal Even as OPEC Cuts Demand Forecast
2020-02-13 01:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
News
BTC/USD, LTC/USD, Rally After Reversal - Bitcoin & Litecoin Price Outlook
2020-02-12 14:30:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-11 21:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Edging Ahead, 1.30 and Above in Sight for GBP/USD

2020-02-13 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD is closing in on the 1.30 level last recorded on February 5 and could advance further.
  • UK PM Johnson’s post Brexit cabinet reshuffle is expected this session but is no longer forecast to be the massacre previously predicted.

GBP/USD edges ahead

GBP/USD is climbing slowly towards the 1.30 level last seen on February 5 and, if it breaches that mark, will likely continue to advance towards that day’s 1.3070 high.

As the chart below illustrates, the pair is currently in a near-term upward sloping channel, with the levels to watch including the 1.30 round number, 1.3010 from trendline resistance and then the 1.3070 level mentioned above. Beyond that, there is further resistance at January 31’s 1.3212 high.

GBP/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (February 3-13, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

In the news, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to reshuffle his senior ministers this session but the massacre previously forecast is now seen as unlikely. The key cabinet ministers – the Chancellor of the Exchequer, the Home Secretary and the Foreign Secretary – are all predicted to remain in place.

With the only post-election post-Brexit changes likely at more junior levels, the reshuffle is therefore unlikely to move the Pound.

GBP/USD BULLISH
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% 20% 1%
Weekly -1% 11% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
We look at Sterling regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

