British Pound (GBP) Latest: Edging Ahead, 1.30 and Above in Sight for GBP/USD

LIVE IN 30 MIN: Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR European Commission Publishes Winter Forecasts due at 10:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-13

Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to learn about how you can become a better trader. Register here: https://t.co/WeWGKtdlyz https://t.co/OSZEp3Oxel

The $JPY has struggled with improvements in fickle global risk appetite but USD/JPY has bounced to heights bulls have not recently been able to hold for long. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/Dh6FXm62ZE https://t.co/PY5mdKJerr

IEA expects oil demand to fall by 435k barrels a day, the first quarterly contraction in more than 10 years. Brent crude down 15 ' $55.25/bbl. #OOTT #oil

My take for @leadernewspaper on why the prospect of a Catalan election could bring financial market volatility https://t.co/PVldaVQUY6

#Palladium prices may be on the verge of a bearish correction as the precious metal tests critical support with $XAGUSD in the early stages of what could be a bullish breakout. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/nB9EBa46ek https://t.co/eQ6GtRewZR

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.80%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 85.56%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/QpszZGl9rJ

Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.00% Gold: 0.56% Oil - US Crude: -0.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/U7of5Ste4T