Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Reverses Near Resistance, Will it Continue Lower?

The $CAD has arrived at defining chart inflection point against its US counterpart. How the currency behaves here is likely to define the near-term price trend. Get your $USDCAD technical analysis from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/anDiHrCh4I https://t.co/a6gge19QLW

Hey there traders! In about 2 hours I will be covering the outlook for the Japanese #Yen incorporating IG Client Sentiment in my weekly session. Signup for it here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/998956395?CHID=9&QPID=917702

$USDCAD has surged to start the year, rallying from 1.2976 in January to 1.3329 earlier this week. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/tojs70dqb0 https://t.co/YiTBQZm5kp

$EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.0826 S2: 1.0876 S1: 1.0893 R1: 1.0943 R2: 1.0975 R3: 1.1025 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

Event Risks for tomorrow includes $AUD RBA Governor Lowe Participates in Panel, USD Consumer Price Index, and $MXN Overnight Rate https://www.dailyfx.com/calendar?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/neCdiE9G2u

Hm so traders are losing interest in the U.S. jobs report @TheEconomist? Lower unemployment isn't translating into higher CPI and decreasing odds the #Fed will raise rates. Data can only move FX to the extent it can alter monetary policy bets. Wage data are still key though #nfps https://t.co/XoCVDr32Ed

Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.94% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.35% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.28% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.25% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.28% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/MgdlQ8Zddo

Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.80% Gold: -0.14% Silver: -1.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/jWtFm3cswd

$BTC https://t.co/xagFI7Cxr4