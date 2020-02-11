Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: Record Levels Remain in Focus

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 20:00:00
US Dollar Runs into Resistance Ahead of Powell: GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 20:00:00
US Dollar Runs into Resistance Ahead of Powell: GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 20:00:00
US Dollar Runs into Resistance Ahead of Powell: GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Bulls Eye Trend Resistance- GLD Levels
2020-02-11 16:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Continues to Struggle with Conflicting Forces
2020-02-11 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Edges Lower as Coronavirus Worries Take Back Seat To Stock Gains
2020-02-11 07:13:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold and Oil
2020-02-10 16:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-11 21:00:00
Gold Grinds at Resistance, Bitcoin Tests Above 10k to Start Busy Week
2020-02-10 15:06:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Priorities are shifting again. Google Trends search volume (globally and finance filtered) for 'virus', 'growth', 'yield' and 'volatility': https://t.co/HBewSzTLVl
  • Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 49.80 (+0.46%), ICE Brent Crude 53.95 (+1.28%), NYM NYH Gasoline 151.21 (-0.60%). [delayed]
  • The $SPX and US indices are proving good at recovering from slips, but forging unadulterated bullish momentum is another thing. Today's daily upper wick on ES_F second largest in 4 months https://t.co/kub2jgvyBo
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.01% US 500: 0.00% France 40: -0.09% Germany 30: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/SCezfjpZ71
  • Fed Chairman Jerome Powell: - Monitoring "triple=B cliff" in corporate debt - Closely scrutinizing leveraged loan market All you need to know ⬇️ https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/03/22/Currencies-May-See-Wild-Swings-if-Slow-Growth-Breaks-CLO-Market.html
  • German Bund Yields Update: 2-Year: -0.650% 3-Year: -0.663% 5-Year: -0.609% 7-Year: -0.558% 10-Year: -0.394% 30-Year: 0.131%
  • Tell us how you really feel. https://t.co/3IyBKlGrDM
  • RT @ZabelinDimitri: Feb 12 - Fed Chair Powell delivers testimony to Senate Banking Committee - ECB and Fed speak - NATO defense ministers…
  • The #gold recovery is testing near-term downtrend resistance here and leaves $XAUUSD vulnerable while below 1575. Fet your $gld technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/6IvFsXM8ai https://t.co/sctBaohSFu
  • Fed's Kashkari: - Virus a threat to the US economy if spillover from China occurs $DXY $SPX
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: Record Levels Remain in Focus

Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: Record Levels Remain in Focus

2020-02-11 19:30:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Outlook:

  • The Nasdaq 100 pressed to new heights on Tuesday before pulling back slightly on news of an FTC review into some of the index’s largest tech members
  • Similarly, the S&P 500 waded into uncharted territory and will look to prior resistance as support moving forward
  • Elsewhere, copper and crude oil have begun a modest rebound which could suggest the initial economic shock of the virus has passed

Nasdaq 100 Forecast

The tech heavy Nasdaq 100 pressed to new heights on Tuesday as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell spoke on monetary policy and the economy. In his remarks, Chairman Powell downplayed the impact of the coronavirus on the US economy while affirming bill purchases will continue into the end of the second quarter.

In response, the US Dollar wilted, and stocks were bolstered until it was announced the Federal Trade Commission ordered Facebook, Amazon and Google to turn over evidence for a merger review – a theme that could provide uncertainty for the Nasdaq in the weeks ahead.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 2 - Hour Time Frame (January 2020 – February 2020)

nasdaq 100 price chart

How to Trade the Nasdaq 100

Nevertheless, the immediate response was muted, and the threat could be cast aside altogether until more progress is made and potential reparations – if any - are made known. Consequently, the Nasdaq may remain tied to coronavirus fears and broader risk sentiment. In the meantime, the Nasdaq will look to hold above prior resistance - now turned support - around 9,450. Resistance should now reside around 9,600, the index’s new all-time high.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Forecast

The technical landscape for the S&P 500 is very similar to that of the Nasdaq 100 with sparse resistance and a plethora of potential support. Regardless, it seems as though equities are tilted higher for the time being as risk appetite appears robust and new highs are established.

S&P 500 Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (October 2019 – February 2020)

S&P 500 price chart

How to Trade the S&P 500

Still, depressed commodity prices and an inverted yield curve reveal some investors are concerned about the adverse economic impact of the coronavirus and have begun to adjust prices accordingly. Therefore, new stock market heights make it seem as though the threat to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 has been almost completely dismissed - if not for the brief retracement in late January. While suggesting a reversal is in store as stocks trade at all-time highs is rather presumptuous, the divergent price action across assets that typically share some degree of positive correlation is concerning.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 12
( 16:02 GMT )
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Dow Jones, Nasdaq and DAX 30 Levels to Watch
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

To that end, a reconciliation between crude oil, copper and US equities may occur – a possibility that might see stocks stall or retreat slightly while crude and copper rebound. To be sure, the coronavirus threat is still at large and could erode risk sentiment at any time if bad news is delivered which could hamstring all three markets. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis as the S&P 500 looks to hold above confluent support around 3,337.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-11 21:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 20:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, AUD/USD Technical Outlook & More
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, AUD/USD Technical Outlook & More
2020-02-11 13:30:00
Market Sentiment Positive as Virus Fears Recede | Webinar
Market Sentiment Positive as Virus Fears Recede | Webinar
2020-02-11 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
US 500
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.