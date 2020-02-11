We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bearish
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, AUD/USD Technical Outlook & More
2020-02-11 13:30:00
Market Sentiment Positive as Virus Fears Recede | Webinar
2020-02-11 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
UK Economy Stagnates in Q4 as Manufacturing Production Continues to Struggle
2020-02-11 09:55:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Still Trending Lower as Brexit Worries Shoppers
2020-02-11 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
US Dollar May Have More Room to Rally: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2020-02-11 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls May Be About To Cap USD/JPY Gains
2020-02-11 01:45:00
Gold
Bullish
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Continues to Struggle with Conflicting Forces
2020-02-11 11:30:00
Gold Edges Lower as Coronavirus Worries Take Back Seat To Stock Gains
2020-02-11 07:13:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Gold Edges Lower as Coronavirus Worries Take Back Seat To Stock Gains
2020-02-11 07:13:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold and Oil
2020-02-10 16:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Gold Grinds at Resistance, Bitcoin Tests Above 10k to Start Busy Week
2020-02-10 15:06:00
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
Market Sentiment Positive as Virus Fears Recede | Webinar

2020-02-11 13:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence is improving on hopes that the coronavirus outbreak may be close to its peak.
  • However, the strength of the US Dollar is starting to dominate business ahead of this week’s testimony to Congress by Fed chair Jay Powell.

Trading dominated by coronavirus, USD strength

Market trading is still focused on the coronavirus outbreak, with hopes rising after China’s senior medical adviser said Tuesday that coronavirus infections in the country may be over by April. However, the strength of the US Dollar is fast becoming the dominant theme as the US economy shows signs of strength ahead of this week’s testimony to Congress by Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell.

As an example, EUR/USD is continuing to fall steeply, with little sign yet of a change in trend.

EUR/USD Price Chart, Four-Hour Timeframe (January 1 – February 11, 2020)

Latest EUR/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Elsewhere, stock prices are continuing to advance, crude oil prices are steadying and the Bitcoin price is easing after hitting the $10,000 level.

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

EUR/USD BEARISH
--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

