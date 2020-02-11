We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Have More Room to Rally: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2020-02-11 04:00:00
EURUSD Tumbling Ahead of Fed, ECB Leaders Speeches While UK GDP Top List
2020-02-11 03:43:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Economy Stagnates in Q4 as Manufacturing Production Continues to Struggle
2020-02-11 09:55:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Still Trending Lower as Brexit Worries Shoppers
2020-02-11 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Have More Room to Rally: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2020-02-11 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls May Be About To Cap USD/JPY Gains
2020-02-11 01:45:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Continues to Struggle with Conflicting Forces
2020-02-11 11:30:00
Gold Edges Lower as Coronavirus Worries Take Back Seat To Stock Gains
2020-02-11 07:13:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Edges Lower as Coronavirus Worries Take Back Seat To Stock Gains
2020-02-11 07:13:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold and Oil
2020-02-10 16:30:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Grinds at Resistance, Bitcoin Tests Above 10k to Start Busy Week
2020-02-10 15:06:00
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.28%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 82.23%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/hxqZA5FbC6
  • BOE's Cunliffe - Possible that global markets in London will shift to EU but not likely. #gbp #sterling
  • USD/CAD: Exhausted Uptrend Move – USD vs Canadian Dollar Price Forecast More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-cad/2020/02/11/USDCAD-Exhausted-Uptrend-Move-USD-vs-Canadian-Dollar-Price-Forecast-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/57lG34V7IQ
  • LIVE NOW! Analyst and Editor @nickcawley1 will discuss the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • What are the Market cycles? How are #currencies impacted in these cycles? How can these cycles impact #forextrading patterns? Find out here: https://t.co/ckr2fUOWqW https://t.co/S4wjB0bsVf
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.85% Gold: -0.18% Silver: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/aMt2HGswak
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.31% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.18% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.00% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/TdqmoidhOj
  • This webinar is run by @MartinSEssex and is well worth going to... https://t.co/onVRA1993G
  • Actually it's me, not Nick https://t.co/arPpF39Mne
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.88% France 40: 0.55% Wall Street: 0.33% US 500: 0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/wFOILRcDSO
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Continues to Struggle with Conflicting Forces

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Continues to Struggle with Conflicting Forces

2020-02-11 11:30:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Gold (XAU/USD) Price, News, Analysis and Chart:

  • Gold upside crimped by ongoing US dollar strength.
  • Coronavirus death toll now exceeds 1,000.

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Sentiment Held in Check for Now

An important week for gold traders with a raft of US Federal Reserve on deck, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s appearance before the House Financial Services Panel later today. Powell is expected to give an update on the current health of the US economy but is unlikely to deviate from his current monetary policy course, despite fears that growth in the US economy is slowing down. Last week’s robust jobs data – NFP and ADP – will give Powell some ammunition against those Fed members who would like to interest rates cut further. While the US dollar remains strong, gold will struggle to push appreciably higher.

For all market moving data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

The latest official figures from China show that over 1,000 people have now died from the coronavirus with in excess of 42,500 confirmed cases on the mainland. The flu-like virus has spread to over 20 countries.

Map of the spread of coronavirus

While the coronavirus remains a major threat to life, gold will stay bid as investors pare back on risk. The flu-like virus is expected to impact global supply chains, knocking growth outlooks across the globe lower. If the spread of the virus continues, central banks around the world will have to look at loosening monetary policy, or boosting fiscal stimulus, to keep their economies growing. This, and the fact that gold is a traditional risk-off asset will continue to underpin gold in the weeks ahead.

Gold will continue to find short-term resistance just below $1,590/0z. and remains underpinned by a cluster of old highs and lows around $1,557/oz. Gold currently trades either side of the 20-day moving average and this will likely guide short-term price action.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Gold Daily Price Chart (February 2019 – February 11, 2020)

price of gold
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Gold (XAU/USD) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

UK Economy Stagnates in Q4 as Manufacturing Production Continues to Struggle
UK Economy Stagnates in Q4 as Manufacturing Production Continues to Struggle
2020-02-11 09:55:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Still Trending Lower as Brexit Worries Shoppers
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Still Trending Lower as Brexit Worries Shoppers
2020-02-11 09:00:00
British Pound Forecast: UK GDP in Focus – GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
British Pound Forecast: UK GDP in Focus – GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2020-02-10 22:52:00
New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: NZD/USD and AUD/NZD Levels Ahead of RBNZ
New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: NZD/USD and AUD/NZD Levels Ahead of RBNZ
2020-02-10 22:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.