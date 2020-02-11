We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, AUD/USD Technical Outlook & More

2020-02-11 13:30:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

FX Technical Highlights:

  • EUR/USD closing in on worst levels since 2017
  • EUR/JPY looks fragile as it continues to drift lower
  • AUD/USD testing important long-term support

EUR/USD dropped six consecutive days as of yesterday, and that in of itself isn’t a reason to neutralize a bearish outlook. However, support via the October 1 low and the way the Euro has been trading in this low-volatility environment is.

Watching price action closely as the 10879 level nears. It’s been an extended slide and the pattern has been for any extended move, up or down, to be unsustainable for any lengthy periods of time. With that in mind, traders who are currently short may want to button up trailing stops, those looking for a short, risk/reward isn’t particularly appealing here, and for those looking to take a counter-trend long, the time may be nearing with the right reaction.

EUR Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 Euro Forecast.
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Chart (big lows coming up)

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/JPY is fell below a recent area of support after a fake-out blast higher on February 4th. With the longer-term trend lower and the recent break of the September trend-line, the general outlook favors lower prices. There might be a bounce in here or around the 11924 level, but overall without a sustained turnaround the general trading bias remains bearish.

EUR/JPY Daily Chart (could extend decline here)

EUR/JPY daily chart

AUD/USD is bouncing off the very bottom of support extending over from the late summer, early fall, right around the 6670 level, but it doesn’t look very sustainable. The anticipation is that the past day-and-a-half bounce will soon fail, taking Aussie below support. It might not be a high-momentum move, but it does keep the ball in the court of the shorts.

AUD/USD Daily Chart (sitting on big support)

AUD/USD daily chart

For all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Index & Commodity Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

We also have a series of guides for those looking to trade specific markets, such as the S&P 500, Dow, DAX, gold, silver, crude oil, and copper.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Market Sentiment Positive as Virus Fears Recede | Webinar
2020-02-11 13:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Continues to Struggle with Conflicting Forces
2020-02-11 11:30:00
UK Economy Stagnates in Q4 as Manufacturing Production Continues to Struggle
2020-02-11 09:55:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Still Trending Lower as Brexit Worries Shoppers
2020-02-11 09:00:00
