Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 20:00:00
US Dollar Runs into Resistance Ahead of Powell: GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 20:00:00
US Dollar Runs into Resistance Ahead of Powell: GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 20:00:00
US Dollar Runs into Resistance Ahead of Powell: GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Bulls Eye Trend Resistance- GLD Levels
2020-02-11 16:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Continues to Struggle with Conflicting Forces
2020-02-11 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Edges Lower as Coronavirus Worries Take Back Seat To Stock Gains
2020-02-11 07:13:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold and Oil
2020-02-10 16:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-11 21:00:00
Gold Grinds at Resistance, Bitcoin Tests Above 10k to Start Busy Week
2020-02-10 15:06:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Priorities are shifting again. Google Trends search volume (globally and finance filtered) for 'virus', 'growth', 'yield' and 'volatility': https://t.co/HBewSzTLVl
  • Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 49.80 (+0.46%), ICE Brent Crude 53.95 (+1.28%), NYM NYH Gasoline 151.21 (-0.60%). [delayed]
  • The $SPX and US indices are proving good at recovering from slips, but forging unadulterated bullish momentum is another thing. Today's daily upper wick on ES_F second largest in 4 months https://t.co/kub2jgvyBo
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.01% US 500: 0.00% France 40: -0.09% Germany 30: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/SCezfjpZ71
  • Fed Chairman Jerome Powell: - Monitoring "triple=B cliff" in corporate debt - Closely scrutinizing leveraged loan market All you need to know ⬇️ https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/03/22/Currencies-May-See-Wild-Swings-if-Slow-Growth-Breaks-CLO-Market.html
  • German Bund Yields Update: 2-Year: -0.650% 3-Year: -0.663% 5-Year: -0.609% 7-Year: -0.558% 10-Year: -0.394% 30-Year: 0.131%
  • Tell us how you really feel. https://t.co/3IyBKlGrDM
  • RT @ZabelinDimitri: Feb 12 - Fed Chair Powell delivers testimony to Senate Banking Committee - ECB and Fed speak - NATO defense ministers…
  • The #gold recovery is testing near-term downtrend resistance here and leaves $XAUUSD vulnerable while below 1575. Fet your $gld technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/6IvFsXM8ai https://t.co/sctBaohSFu
  • Fed's Kashkari: - Virus a threat to the US economy if spillover from China occurs $DXY $SPX
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?

2020-02-11 21:00:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Outlook:

  • Bitcoin has rallied to start the year after slowly bleeding lower in the second half of 2019
  • The break above $10,000 establishes a higher-high from October and works to further bullish sentiment
  • Now the coin can look to enjoy a series of supportive levels beneath as bulls set their sights higher

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000 and Aims Higher

After briefly overtaking the $10,000 mark over the weekend, Bitcoin surged above the psychological level on Tuesday as bulls looked to extend the digital asset’s surge in the year-to-date. The rally has seen BTC/USD climb more than 42% since January 1 – offering a performance reminiscent of early to mid-2019 when it climbed considerably before surrendering gains in the second half of the year.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart

Bitcoin price forecast and chart

How to Trade Bitcoin

Two weeks ago, I argued a breach above $10,000 would provide further encouragement for a continuation higher. To that end, the coin’s recent price action has seen it establish a higher-high – surmounting Bitcoin’s October peak. The new high, coupled with an ascending trendline from early January and the 200-day simple moving average underneath, should work to buoy BTC if bearish pressure mounts. Either way, the technical landscape suggests an extension higher is a possibility.

Bitcoin Trading
Bitcoin Trading
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Introduction To Bitcoin Trading
Get My Guide

With that in mind, bulls will likely set their sights on subsequent resistance around $11,000 which worked to stall bullish moves in August and September. Secondary resistance may reside at the Fibonacci level around $11,460. As Bitcoin believers and technical traders look to extend Bitcoin’s rally, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 20:00:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: Record Levels Remain in Focus
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: Record Levels Remain in Focus
2020-02-11 19:30:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, AUD/USD Technical Outlook & More
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, AUD/USD Technical Outlook & More
2020-02-11 13:30:00
Market Sentiment Positive as Virus Fears Recede | Webinar
Market Sentiment Positive as Virus Fears Recede | Webinar
2020-02-11 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.