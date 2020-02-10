We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold and Oil
2020-02-10 16:30:00
US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices, Euro, British Pound: Markets Week Ahead
2020-02-10 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: UK GDP in Focus – GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2020-02-10 22:52:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold and Oil
2020-02-10 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Bulls May Be About To Cap USD/JPY Gains
2020-02-11 01:45:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold and Oil
2020-02-10 16:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Gold Price Outlook: Eyes on Fed Repos
2020-02-10 19:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold and Oil
2020-02-10 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold and Oil
2020-02-10 16:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Trading Around Long-term Trend Support
2020-02-10 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Grinds at Resistance, Bitcoin Tests Above 10k to Start Busy Week
2020-02-10 15:06:00
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • This week's session on IG Client Sentiment will be postponed to Thursday at 1:00 GMT (1 day later than usual). See the link within this tweet to signup for it. In the meantime, I will be hosting coverage of the #RBNZ rate decision tmrw via the r/t below! - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/998956395?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/gJdsxsMmCj
  • BREAKING: Germany has reported an outbreak of the highly-pathogenic H5N8 bird flu virus according to the World Organization for Animal Health. This comes as the number of deaths from the #coronavirus is up over 1,000
  • Join @IlyaSpivak 's #webinar at 10:00 PM ET / 3:00 AM GMT to prepare for the week ahead in trading $AUDUSD Register here: https://t.co/sZNWPVRHA0 https://t.co/3Al75IWWs3
  • Heads Up! I will be covering this week's #RBNZ rate decision and outlook for the New Zealand Dollar starting at 00:45 GMT on Wednesday. Signup for the session below! $NZDUSD $NZDJPY $AUDNZD $NZDCAD #NZD - https://t.co/iMQNXI2wtU https://t.co/w4FD6B2N4S
  • The $USD may rise if #coronavirus fears result in a resurgence in market volatility, sending USD/SGD and USD/MYR higher. This is as growth in the Fed’s balance sheet appears to slow. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/3TUGodldxg https://t.co/VtY0JabH74
  • $AUDNZD aiming higher after Australia home loan values rose 4.4% m/m in December which was the fastest pace since September 2016. Not so shocking considering 3 #RBA rate cuts last year. We still have #RBNZ rate decision coming up but AUD/NZD is close to clearing upper resistance https://t.co/SgxHoftgYl
  • The New Zealand Dollar fell ahead of tomorrow’s #RBNZ rate decision, maintaining the near-term $NZDUSD bearish technical bias. The #SPX and #DOW brushed off #coronavirus woes - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/02/11/NZDUSD-Technical-Bias-Bearish-Dow-Jones-Brushes-off-Coronavirus.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Investor Loan Value (MoM) (DEC), Actual: 2.8% Expected: 1.6% Previous: 2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-11
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Home Loans Value (MoM) (DEC), Actual: 4.4% Expected: 1.6% Previous: 1.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-11
  • RT @economics: Export powerhouses China, Brazil, India, South Africa targeted as the Trump administration changes a key exemption to Americ…
British Pound Forecast: UK GDP in Focus – GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY

British Pound Forecast: UK GDP in Focus – GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY

2020-02-10 22:52:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

BRITISH POUND FORECAST: STERLING EYESUK GDP REPORT FOR IMPACT OF BREXIT UNCERTAINTY – GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY

  • UK GDP for 4Q-2019 is slated to cross the wires during Tuesday’s trading session and boosts the potential for volatility in the British Pound
  • Spot GBP/USD and EUR/GBP also look to central bank speeches from BOE Governor Carney, Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde while GBP/JPY eyes coronavirus developments as well
  • GBP price action may face additional weakness if the UK economy slumps worse than initially thought amid peak Brexit uncertainty

Currency volatility in the Pound Sterling is set to spike over the next 24-hours with the release of 4Q-2019 UK GDP data expected February 11 at 9:30 GMT.

Owing largely to sustained Brexit uncertainty, which has weighed negatively on business investment and the broader British economy, UK GDP growth is expected to slow to a negligible 0.8% year-over-year rate.

CHART OF UK GDP (QUARTERLY)

UK GDP Chart of Historical Data Quarterly Gross Domestic Product

A return to positive growth in 3Q-2019 after contracting on a quarter-over-quarter basis in 2Q helped the UK narrowly escape slipping into a technical recession, but downside risks to UK economic outlook still linger.

As such, the British Pound may be in jeopardy of reversing its string of gains recorded that stemmed from the influx of Brexit deal optimism late last year.

CHART OF BOE INTEREST RATE CHANGE PROBABILITIES

Chart of BOE Bank of England Interest Rate Cut Expectations

A clear path to Brexit was not provided to until the December 12 General Election results were revealed and thus raises the probability that UK business activity remained under pressure.

A shocking miss on 4Q-2019 UK GDP could correspondingly prompt the Bank of England (BOE) to join other dovish central banks that flooded markets with accommodative policy last year.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Download our Comprehensive 1Q-2020 GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

This is considering language found in the BOE monetary policy report published last month, which noted that “if growth stays weak, then we may need to lower interest rates to support the UK economy and ensure that we return inflation to our 2% target sustainably.

GBP/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (SEPTEMBER 2019 TO FEBRUARY 2020)

GBPUSD Price Chart British Pound Forecast

Nevertheless, spot GBP/USD is estimated to fluctuate between 1.2862-1.2956 over the next 24-hours with a 68% statistical probability judging by its overnight implied volatility reading of 7.0%.

GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 21% 7%
Weekly 2% 13% 5%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

These technical barriers of support and resistance are underpinned by GBP/USD’s 200-day and 8-day exponential moving averages respectively, which will look to keep moves in the Pound Sterling roughly contained.

EUR/GBP PRICE CHART: 4-HOUR TIME FRAME (DECEMBER 2019 TO FEBRUARY 2020)

EURGBP Price Chart British Pound Forecast

Similarly, spot EUR/GBP price action is anticipated to fluctuate within a 60-pip band between 0.8423-0.8483 with a 68% statistical probability. This options-implied trading range is calculated using EUR/GBP’s latest overnight implied volatility reading of 6.8%.

GBP/JPY PRICE CHART: 4-HOUR TIME FRAME (DECEMBER 2019 TO FEBRUARY 2020)

GBPJPY Price Chart British Pound Forecast

GBP/JPY is expected to be the most active British Pound currency pair in the wake of Tuesday’s UK GDP report release judging by its overnight implied volatility reading of 9.2%. On that note, spot GBP/JPY is estimated to gyrate between 140.93-142.29 with a 68% statistical probability.

BRITISH POUND RISK REVERSALS (OVERNIGHT): GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY

GBP Price Chart Risk Reversals Pound Sterling Forecast UK GDP

Looking at overnight GBP risk reversals, we find that forex options traders have a mixed bias regarding the expected direction of the British Pound. A risk reversal reading above zero indicates that the demand for call option volatility (upside protection) exceeds that of put option volatility (downside protection).

The positive risk reversal of 0.18 for GBP/USD hints that the cable could rise from current levels, though the figure has slid markedly from its recent high of 0.54 on January 23 and suggests waning upside prospects.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Check out our 2020 Top Trading Opportunities
Get My Guide

At the same time, the overnight risk reversal for EUR/GBP just turned positive and implies that forex options traders expect the British Pound to fall against the Euro on balance.

The overnight GBP/JPY risk reversal has remained in negative territory for quite some time but continue to edge lower. This indicates an increasingly bearish bias toward the Pound Sterling relative to the Japanese Yen.

Read More – USD Forecast: US Dollar Hinges on Virus Fear, Sentiment & Powell

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: NZD/USD and AUD/NZD Levels Ahead of RBNZ
New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: NZD/USD and AUD/NZD Levels Ahead of RBNZ
2020-02-10 22:30:00
USD/MXN: Mexican Peso Pressing Resistance Ahead of Banxico Decision
USD/MXN: Mexican Peso Pressing Resistance Ahead of Banxico Decision
2020-02-10 16:48:00
GBP/USD & EUR/GBP Prices: Reinforcing Recent Trading Ranges - Webinar
GBP/USD & EUR/GBP Prices: Reinforcing Recent Trading Ranges - Webinar
2020-02-10 13:03:00
Ripple (XRP) Price Analysis: XRP/USD May Re-Test 2019 High
Ripple (XRP) Price Analysis: XRP/USD May Re-Test 2019 High
2020-02-10 10:28:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
EUR/GBP
Mixed
GBP/JPY
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.