Ripple (XRP) Price Analysis: XRP/USD May Re-Test 2019 High

2020-02-10 10:28:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Ripple (XRPUSD) Price, News and Analysis:

  • Ripple looking to break a series of lower highs.
  • 200-day moving average now adding support.

Introduction to Bitcoin – Essential Knowledge for Bitcoin Traders

Ripple (XRP) Chart Turning Positive After Recent Rally

The technical set-up for Ripple continues to look more positive with the daily chart showing a few positives for the short- to medium-term. Looking at the moving averages, Ripple is now using the 20-day ma as support since early January this year, while last Tuesday’s decisive break and close the 200-day ma added extra credence to the recent rally. Ripple has no traded above the long-term moving average since mid-July 2019 and suggests that positive momentum continues to flow towards the coin. A series of short-term higher lows and higher highs off the mid-December low is another positive sign.

If Ripple is to re-test the mid-June high at $0.508, it needs to break and close above the November 19 high at $0.315 to invalidate the medium-term series of lower highs that started in mid-June. A break and close above $0.326 would confirm this move. Support is seen between $0.2475 and $0.2565 and a clear break below these levels would make the short-term outlook cloudy. Ripple has just moved out of overbought territory.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Ripple (XRPUSD) Daily Price Chart (December 2018 – February 10, 2020)

Ripple XRPUSD price chart
Ripple MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% -16% 0%
Weekly 1% 25% 1%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Ripple (XRPUSD) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

