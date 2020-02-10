We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices, Euro, British Pound: Markets Week Ahead
2020-02-10 13:30:00
2020-02-10 13:30:00
EUR/USD Eyes Declining Further, Watch the Levels – Euro vs USD Price Outlook
2020-02-10 10:30:00
2020-02-10 10:30:00
US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices, Euro, British Pound: Markets Week Ahead
2020-02-10 13:30:00
2020-02-10 13:30:00
GBP/USD & EUR/GBP Prices: Reinforcing Recent Trading Ranges - Webinar
2020-02-10 13:03:00
2020-02-10 13:03:00
Australian Dollar Closed at 2009 Low, Yen May Gain as Week Starts
2020-02-10 00:00:00
2020-02-10 00:00:00
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY & More
2020-02-07 18:30:00
2020-02-07 18:30:00
Gold Grinds at Resistance, Bitcoin Tests Above 10k to Start Busy Week
2020-02-10 15:06:00
2020-02-10 15:06:00
US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices, Euro, British Pound: Markets Week Ahead
2020-02-10 13:30:00
2020-02-10 13:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Trading Around Long-term Trend Support
2020-02-10 12:00:00
2020-02-10 12:00:00
Palladium May Rise with Oil-Linked NOK on Powell Testimony
2020-02-10 05:00:00
2020-02-10 05:00:00
Gold Grinds at Resistance, Bitcoin Tests Above 10k to Start Busy Week
2020-02-10 15:06:00
2020-02-10 15:06:00
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
2020-02-05 14:30:00
GBP/USD & EUR/GBP Prices: Reinforcing Recent Trading Ranges - Webinar

2020-02-10 13:03:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
UK Data and Sterling (GBP) Price, News and Analysis

  • The first look at Q4 UK GDP may disappoint Sterling bulls.
  • Coronavirus news flow and German GDP at the end of the week need to be watched carefully.

GBP/USD Price Bouncing Off Recent Lows

A tepid bounce in GBP/USD today and back above 1.2900, as UK traders look ahead to Tuesday’s data with industrial and manufacturing production and Q4 GDP all released at 09:30GMT. It should be noted that the data is backward looking and for December and does not fully take in any post-general election ‘Boris-bounce’. GBP/USD has been on the back foot for most of the year, weighed down by a combination of post-Brexit trade fears and a resurgent US dollar. The 1.2900 – 1.3225 trading band is just about holding for now and will likely need a strong stimulus to shift out of this range permanently.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Brand New Q1 Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (June 2019 – February 10, 2020)

GBPUSD price chart
GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% 28% 11%
Weekly 23% -8% 12%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP also remains rangebound and price action may come under selling pressure if the Euro-Zone/German GDP numbers at the end of the week fail to match expectations. This year’s double-top just under 0.8600 should remain intact while support around the 0.8385 area may come pressure on Friday if data disappoints.

(Apologies for the coughing attack in the middle of the webinar).

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP)– bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

