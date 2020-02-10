We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Australian Dollar Ticks Up on China CPI, Virus Headlines Driving

2020-02-10 01:17:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, China Consumer Price Index Data, Talking Points:

  • China CPI rose 5.4% in January
  • This was a stronger gain than markets looked for
  • Factory gate prices fell, underlining that the economy faced headwinds before coronavirus struck

The Australian Dollar market was focused like all others on coronavirus headlines Monday and didn’t have much attention to spare for Chinese inflation numbers even though they did print a new highest point since late 2011.

The official Consumer Price Index for January rose by 5.4% compared to the same month last year. That was well above both the 4.9% markets had expected and January’s 4.5% result. The fastest acceleration since October 2011 was mainly down to the skyrocketing price of food. Prices in that sector rose by 20.6%, with non-food adding only 1.6% to the mix. China’s staple meat, pork, has seen prices soar thanks to outbreaks of swine flu in the country.

Factory gate prices fell by 0.5% on the year, matching the previous month’s declines and disappointing market watchers who had hoped for a flat outcome.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 10
( 08:02 GMT )
Recommended by David Cottle
Top Asia Pacific Market Drivers Traders Should Watch this Week
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

The Australian Dollar can act as a China-economy proxy given its home economy’s strong trade links to the world’s number two economy. It did not do so very obviously after these data although the tentative rise seen through the Asia-Pacific morning went on after them.

All Chinese data will now be parsed for likely coronavirus effects. However, the worry that the virus will simply add to what were already considerable economic headwinds is unlikely to be dispelled by these numbers or indeed by any likely to come soon.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, 5-Minute Chart
AUD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% 13% 6%
Weekly -8% 0% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

The Australian Dollar is back to last year’s eleven-year lows on its daily chart. As perhaps the preeminent growth correlated currency the Aussie has been hit especially hard by the spread of coronavirus and the fears over economic growth it has spawned.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, Daily Chart

The Reserve Bank of Australia left interest rates on hold last week. This had been expected but the fact of it gave the currency some momentary support. Futures markets still think that record low Australian interest rates will go lower than their current 0.75% rate, probably in April.

The Australian economy is showing some signs of acceleration with employment growth and inflation both heading in the direction the RBA would prefer. However, the market was already wondering whether this upbeat story could hold good for much longer, we are after all quite late in this cycle. The coronavirus has added another major doubt and it’s very hard to see the currency making meaningful gains while it dominates the headlines.

Australian Dollar Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Resistance Looms at Record Levels
2020-02-07 20:00:00
2020-02-07 18:02:00
2020-02-07 13:30:00
2020-02-07 12:30:00
