EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Slumps Through Support Ahead of US Jobs Data, Chart Remains Weak
2020-02-07 10:20:00
US Dollar Returns to Resistance, NFP on Deck: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-06 14:45:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD – Charts for Next Week
2020-02-07 12:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Eyes US NFPS; Post-Brexit Tariffs to be Slashed?
2020-02-07 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
2020-02-06 14:45:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jan 27, 2020 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.93.
2020-02-06 11:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Down as Markets Eye Virus Headlines, US Payrolls
2020-02-07 07:10:00
XAU/USD: Gold Price Outlook Ahead of US Jobs Data Due
2020-02-06 18:29:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Selloff Deepens; Can NFP Data Dwarf Coronavirus Fears?
2020-02-07 12:25:00
2020-02-07 07:10:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
Bitcoin Forecast: Key BTC/USD Levels to Watch
2020-02-05 01:00:00
USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD – Charts for Next Week

2020-02-07 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

Charts in Focus:

  • US Dollar Index looking for new cycle highs
  • AUD/USD could be at 2009 levels again soon
  • GBP/USD broke support, watch 200-day

US Dollar Index (DXY) strength is continuing this morning for a 5th straight day, we’ll have to see if it can maintain or even further along following the release of NFPs. A close above 98.54 puts the index in open space to trade towards the October 1 high at 99.67 and the 100-line. There will likely be some bumps along the way as volatility remains low and keeps price action choppy, but the general trading bias is for more USD strength.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart (trekking higher)

US Dollar Index (DXY) daily chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

AUD/USDis extremely close to trading at new cycle lows below the 6670-mark from October. This is a big area around here with several powerful lows since August, thus making a break potentially important because at that point it will be trading at levels Aussie hasn’t seen since 2009. A bit of a hold and then break may make for a congestion pattern for traders to use as a set-up. Given the general trend and tone longs hold little appeal from where I sit.

AUD/USD Daily Chart (probing big support)

AUD/USD daily chart

AUD/USD Chart by TradingView

GBP/USDbroke important support yesterday via the 12940/3000-area. The break gave it clearance below a trend-line from November and good short-term horizontal support. After the upside fake-out into Jan 31 and downside breakdown now developing, looking for selling to come in and take Cable to around the 200-day MA.

GBP/USD Daily Chart (below support)

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

For all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Index & Commodity Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

We also have a series of guides for those looking to trade specific markets, such as the S&P 500, Dow, DAX, gold, silver, crude oil, and copper.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Crude Oil Selloff Deepens; Can NFP Data Dwarf Coronavirus Fears?
2020-02-07 12:25:00
EUR/USD Price Slumps Through Support Ahead of US Jobs Data, Chart Remains Weak
2020-02-07 10:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Eyes US NFPS; Post-Brexit Tariffs to be Slashed?
2020-02-07 09:00:00
XPD/USD Heading for Correction as XAG/USD Aims to Breakout?
2020-02-07 01:30:00
