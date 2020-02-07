Loonie Mixed After Canadian Jobs: CAD/JPY, GBP/CAD & AUD/CAD

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY & More
2020-02-07 18:18:00
EUR/USD Price Slumps Through Support Ahead of US Jobs Data, Chart Remains Weak
2020-02-07 10:20:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Slams into Key GBP/USD Support
2020-02-07 16:30:00
USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD – Charts for Next Week
2020-02-07 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY & More
2020-02-07 18:18:00
Gold Prices Rally, USD/JPY Turns, AUD/USD Sets Fresh Decade Lows
2020-02-07 15:12:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rally, USD/JPY Turns, AUD/USD Sets Fresh Decade Lows
2020-02-07 15:12:00
Gold Prices Down as Markets Eye Virus Headlines, US Payrolls
2020-02-07 07:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Selloff Deepens; Can NFP Data Dwarf Coronavirus Fears?
2020-02-07 12:25:00
Gold Prices Down as Markets Eye Virus Headlines, US Payrolls
2020-02-07 07:10:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
Bitcoin Forecast: Key BTC/USD Levels to Watch
2020-02-05 01:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Sterling breakdown is testing a critical support zone just below the January lows- the immediate focus is on a reaction off the 1.2900/20 support zone with the short-bias vulnerable while above. Get your $GBPUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/lgexOQ3i7k https://t.co/XEeLpNa2ny
  • $EURUSD sinks to lowest level since October 8th, currently at 1.09448 https://t.co/wOYxW3HajK
  • 🇺🇸 USD Baker Hughes U.S. Rig Count (FEB 7), Actual: 790 Expected: 782 Previous: 790 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-07
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.09%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 83.33%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/kjyz2A2T2c
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Baker Hughes U.S. Rig Count (FEB 7) due at 18:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 790 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-07
  • The novel #coronavirus outbreak plaguing China has paralyzed risk appetite and pressured crude #oil prices lower as investors reevaluate expectations for a rebound in global GDP growth. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/7Stp7ncK9j #OOTT https://t.co/upUeLUridm
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.04% Oil - US Crude: -0.67% Silver: -0.74% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/WqljQidC0X
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.15% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.18% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.23% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.35% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.81% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.90% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/em7ijQWwcD
  • #Sterling Price Outlook: British #Pound Slams into Key $GBPUSD Support - https://t.co/pM7M0XDZJs https://t.co/NhEYqBaP1w
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.02% Germany 30: -0.11% US 500: -0.23% Wall Street: -0.63% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/wBOV2aGuha
Loonie Mixed After Canadian Jobs: CAD/JPY, GBP/CAD & AUD/CAD

Loonie Mixed After Canadian Jobs: CAD/JPY, GBP/CAD & AUD/CAD

2020-02-07 18:02:00
Thomas Westwater,
Share:

Canadian Dollar Talking Points:

  • Canadian Employment Data beat expectations
  • The Lonnie strengthened briefly on the data
  • Coronavirus fears weigh on CAD and oil prices

The Canadian Dollar briefly shot higher on the release of jobs data this morning. Canada posted a net change in employment of 34.5k jobs, beating expectations of 17.5k. The Lonnie initially moved higher on the report before returning to post-release levels. Risk-off themes in the market, stemming from coronavirus fears, have affected the CAD negatively since the virus first emerged. Global growth fears, rekindled by the coronavirus, have dragged on crude oil prices and as a result, the Canadian Dollar.

CAD Net Change in Employment

Canada Jobs Change Chart

Source: Bloomberg

CAD/JPY:

The interest rate sensitive pair initially saw a jump as the Canadian jobs report crossed the wires, but quickly pushed back down to pre-release levels near the 82.509 mark. Risk-off sentiment recently injected into markets by coronavirus fears boosted risk-off currencies. In particular, the safe-haven yen saw an influx of strength in the second half of January as traders sought out safety amid the panic surrounding the virus.

CADJPY (Daily Price Chart)

CADJPY Daily Chart

GBPCAD:

Now trading at its lowest mark since January 30th, GBPCAD is falling further after the cross gyrated on the job’s figures. Adding downward pressure on the pair were comments from US Vice President Pence on Huawei, casting doubt over a US-UK trade deal. Pence stated, ‘we’ll see’ concerning the UK’s recent decision to allow Huawei to take part in the countries 5G buildup.

If tensions build further between the US and UK regarding the Huawei decision, downward pressure on GBPCAD is likely. Furthermore, a pullback of fears over the coronavirus would likely see a rebound to depressed oil prices, further strengthening the Lonnie in relation to the Sterling.

GBPCAD (1-Hour Price Chart)

GBPCAD 1-Hour

AUDCAD:

Facing the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar, AUDCAD appears set to retest a multi-month low. The Aussie has faced considerable headwinds in recent months stemming from global growth slowdown fears to the more recent coronavirus scare. Now, set near its multi-month low, the cross looks set to challenge recent lows, which double as a price floor set through the latter half of 2019.

A break under this price floor would send AUDCAD down to challenge its 2010 low of 0.7159. Should fears lift over coronavirus and commodity prices rebound, the pair would likely face conflicting fundamental drivers. However, the recent trend sets the stage for a continued push lower. Rebounding oil prices would likely strengthen the Canadian Dollar, while fears over global growth would likely remain until the full impact of the coronavirus is known.

AUDCAD (Daily Price Chart)

AUDCAD Daily Chart

Canadian Dollar Index:

The impact of the coronavirus on the Canadian Dollar is well illustrated when viewing the timeline of the virus and its impact on oil. The virus rekindled lingering global growth fears in the market, sending oil prices lower along with several other key commodities. As a result, the oil-linked Lonnie suffered along with crude oil.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Canadian Dollar Index (Daily Price Chart)

Candian Dollar Index

Chart created by @FXWestwater with TradingView

--Written by Thomas Westwater, Intern Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Thomas on Twitter @FxWestwater

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Non-Farm Payrolls Beats Expectation: US Dollar Rallies
Non-Farm Payrolls Beats Expectation: US Dollar Rallies
2020-02-07 13:30:00
USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD – Charts for Next Week
USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD – Charts for Next Week
2020-02-07 12:30:00
Crude Oil Selloff Deepens; Can NFP Data Dwarf Coronavirus Fears?
Crude Oil Selloff Deepens; Can NFP Data Dwarf Coronavirus Fears?
2020-02-07 12:25:00
EUR/USD Price Slumps Through Support Ahead of US Jobs Data, Chart Remains Weak
EUR/USD Price Slumps Through Support Ahead of US Jobs Data, Chart Remains Weak
2020-02-07 10:20:00
Advertisement

Rates

CAD/JPY
GBP/CAD
AUD/CAD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.