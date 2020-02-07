EUR/USD Price Slumps Through Support Ahead of US Jobs Data, Chart Remains Weak

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
2020-02-07
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD Price, News and Analysis:

  • German industrial production data highlights economic weakness.
  • EURUSD takes out support and eyes multi-month lows.

EUR/USD Price Rattled by More Weak German Economic Data

German industrial production fell heavily in December, missing pessimistic market expectations. On a month-on-month prices production crashed to -3.5% against expectations 0f -0.2% and 1.2% in November, while annual nsa and wda production hit -6.8%, compared to a forecast of -3.7% and a prior month’s -2.5%. These numbers continue this week’s trend of poor German and Euro-Zone data and question the recent view that the Euro-Zone economy has bottomed out and may be turning higher.

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Treading on Thin Ice After Dismal German Data

For all important market data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

The latest US Jobs report is released at 13:30 GMT today and if the US dollar gets a further boost, EUR/USD is primed to attempt a break through the double low made in August at 1.0941. The US dollar remains strong, and at multi-month highs, with expectations that a NFP print above market expectations of 160k, is likely, especially after Wednesday’s ADP release which showed private sector hiring at a 4year+ high.

Live Data Coverage of US NFPs from 13:15 GMT on February 7 with DFX analyst Richard Dvorak

While this week’s price action has been one-way, markets do have a habit of throwing a spanner in the works and any NFP print around the 160k-170k may disappoint the market and prompt USD profit-taking ahead of the weekend. While the short-to medium-term trend looks set in EUR/USD, the oversold nature of the market, using CCI, may support the pair for now. And if EUR/USD continues to move lower, expect US President Trump to up the ante on US-EU trade talks in the near future, or double-down on criticism of the Fed and the current ‘high’ levels of US interest rates.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Brand New Q1 Euro Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (August – February 7, 2020)

EURUSD price slumps through chart support
EUR/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% 1% -5%
Weekly -12% -2% -9%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on EURUSD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

