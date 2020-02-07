We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Returns to Resistance, NFP on Deck: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-06 14:45:00
Crude Oil Picks Up, Euro Nears Important Support, Equities Remain Bouyant - US Market Open
2020-02-06 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Eyes US NFPS; Post-Brexit Tariffs to be Slashed?
2020-02-07 09:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Breaks Beneath Support, Eyes 1.28
2020-02-06 21:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Returns to Resistance, NFP on Deck: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-06 14:45:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jan 27, 2020 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.93.
2020-02-06 11:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Down as Markets Eye Virus Headlines, US Payrolls
2020-02-07 07:10:00
XAU/USD: Gold Price Outlook Ahead of US Jobs Data Due
2020-02-06 18:29:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Down as Markets Eye Virus Headlines, US Payrolls
2020-02-07 07:10:00
Canadian Dollar Gains as Crude Oil Prices Look Past OPEC+ Cut Bets
2020-02-07 00:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
Bitcoin Forecast: Key BTC/USD Levels to Watch
2020-02-05 01:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @ONS: GDP fell in England (-0.1%) and Scotland (-0.2%) but grew in Wales (+0.4%) and Northern Ireland (+0.3%) in Q2 2019 https://t.co/XQ…
  • Singapore raises alert level over coronavirus to orange (from yellow) the same as during SARS epidemic (Bloomberg).
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT as he goes over London #FX & #CFD charts for the next week. Register here: https://t.co/CoMkMA0pdF https://t.co/Igx196UEjn
  • Crude #oil prices and the petroleum-linked Norwegian Krone may fall on #coronavirus contagion risks and crucial PMI data, but losses may be trimmed by the State of the Union Address. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/2dIAjAIkqD #OOTT https://t.co/YMqhYIIqbK
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.17%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 81.38%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ZzLUVQ2WR2
  • What is #NFP and how can you trade it? Find out: https://t.co/XJWS050g0R https://t.co/GkXxaYxQp7
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.01% Silver: -0.10% Oil - US Crude: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/40Tyn9RgWR
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.15% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.29% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/K5vGytWCK1
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.07% France 40: -0.12% Wall Street: -0.12% Germany 30: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/RVdB2ynL1L
  • AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Bottom Taking Shape? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aud-usd/2020/02/07/AUDUSD-Technical-Analysis-Aussie-Dollar-Bottom-Taking-Shape.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/iAOvliLgkL
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Eyes US NFPS; Post-Brexit Tariffs to be Slashed?

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Eyes US NFPS; Post-Brexit Tariffs to be Slashed?

2020-02-07 09:00:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

EU-UK Trade Talks and British Pound (GBP) Price, Chart and Analysis:

  • US Labor Report will dominate trading action going into the close of the week.
  • Reports that the UK will slash a wide range of tariffs on imports.

GBP/USD – Touching a Fresh Low for the Year

GBP/USD is under further pressure Friday and trades just off its low for the year. While Sterling as a currency is weak, the US dollar is very strong this week, adding fuel to the move lower. Later in the session the latest US Non-Farm Labor Report – 13:30 GMT – will drive the next move in the greenback and it will garner extra interest today after Wednesday’s bumper ADP jobs numbers. The private sector report showed 291k new jobs created, compared to expectations of 160k, the highest print in nearly five years.

NFP and Forex – What is NFP and How to Trade It?

The US dollar basket (DXY) traded at levels last seen in mid-October Thursday and it may be that markets have already priced-in a better-than-expected NFP release today.

Live Coverage of US NFPs From 13:15 GMT Today

US Dollar Basket (DXY) Daily Price Chart (August – February 7, 2020)

US Dollar rallying higher
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Brand New Q1 US Dollar Forecast
Get My Guide

Post-Brexit Tariffs May Be Cut

A story in The Daily Telegraph today explains how the Government may well slash a wide range of tariffs as the country looks to set its own trade policy for nearly 5 decades. Scrapping of so-called ‘nuisance tariffs’ such as those under 2.5% would help households save around £300 a year. The plan, outlined by International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, is part of a plan by the UK to free itself from EU rules. Ms Truss said, “The UK has left the EU and it is time for us to look forward to our future as an independent, global champion of free trade. It is vitally important that we now move away from the complex tariff schedule imposed on us by the European Union”.

GBPUSD now trades in a support zone between 1.2905 and 1.2954 with the lower bound under pressure. A break below would put cable back at pre-general election levels and heading towards secondary support around 1.2815. The chart shows the pair trading below the 20- and 5-day moving averages, but above the 200-dma, while the CCI indicator suggests the pair are currently oversold.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (August 2019 – February 7, 2020)

GBPUSD falling lower
EUR/GBP MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% 2% -1%
Weekly -4% -10% -6%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

XPD/USD Heading for Correction as XAG/USD Aims to Breakout?
XPD/USD Heading for Correction as XAG/USD Aims to Breakout?
2020-02-07 01:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Resistance Looms at Record Levels
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Resistance Looms at Record Levels
2020-02-06 20:30:00
Crude Oil Picks Up, Euro Nears Important Support, Equities Remain Bouyant - US Market Open
Crude Oil Picks Up, Euro Nears Important Support, Equities Remain Bouyant - US Market Open
2020-02-06 13:30:00
European Stocks Outlook: Trending Higher on Trade and Virus Hopes
European Stocks Outlook: Trending Higher on Trade and Virus Hopes
2020-02-06 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.