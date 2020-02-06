Gold Prices, S&P 500, DAX Index at Critical Turning Points

The $GBP may continue to weaken against the US Dollar, Japanese Yen and Norwegian Krone as each pair approaches what could be bearish turning points. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/x1nQ9VlkdF https://t.co/2JWOdkF2Kl

Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.90% Silver: 0.37% Gold: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/aIjTbWZ0nI

Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.12% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.00% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/40BfkXFxyJ

The US Dollar soared against #ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar, Malaysian Ringgit and Indonesian Rupiah. What is the $USDSGD, $USDMYR and $USDPHP technical outlook? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/02/06/US-Dollar-Technical-Forecast-USDSGD-USDMYR-USDIDR-ASEAN.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/LKSExtnlcV

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.62%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 81.95%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/V25KynmGAW

#Gold Prices, #SP500 DAX Index at Critical Turning Points - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/02/06/Gold-Prices-SP-500-DAX-Index-at-Critical-Turning-Points.html

The $NZD looks to have ended a 5-month recovery against the Japanese Yen, setting the stage for the next phase in a long-term downtrend. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/liXI47ahcK https://t.co/7atMrcdit7

Bank of Japan's Board Member Masai: Need to watch economic impact of coronavirus, price momentum is being maintained. Must add easing without hesitation if risks rise -BBG

The $USD may rise against the Canadian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar based on trader positioning signals as USD/CAD short bets accumulate and NZD/USD long bets increase. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/qh1xDziWSA https://t.co/N68UWD7GuH