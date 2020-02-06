We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Returns to Resistance, NFP on Deck: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-06 14:45:00
Crude Oil Picks Up, Euro Nears Important Support, Equities Remain Bouyant - US Market Open
2020-02-06 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Signals to End Consolidation, British Pound vs USD Price Outlook
2020-02-06 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Watch Out For The Valentine's Day Massacre
2020-02-06 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Returns to Resistance, NFP on Deck: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-06 14:45:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jan 27, 2020 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.93.
2020-02-06 11:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Up as China Pledges to Lift Some US Import Tariffs
2020-02-06 06:46:00
Gold Prices, S&P 500, DAX Index at Critical Turning Points
2020-02-06 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Picks Up, Euro Nears Important Support, Equities Remain Bouyant - US Market Open
2020-02-06 13:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Up as China Pledges to Lift Some US Import Tariffs
2020-02-06 06:46:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
Bitcoin Forecast: Key BTC/USD Levels to Watch
2020-02-05 01:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • FAA regulations must address issues with interaction between human and automation - FAA's Dickson
  • Fed's Kaplan: - More trade stability would aid in steady global growth
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.65% France 40: 0.60% Wall Street: 0.39% US 500: 0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/UZGZ3vHAQm
  • FAA's Dickson: - More agreement than disagreement among regulators - welcoming of increased scrutiny of its processes - some concerns about EU and emissions regulations
  • Fed's Kaplan: - #coronavirus could subtract around 0.4 PPT from US growth expectations - Drag in investment not likely to spillover to consumer
  • $EURUSD continues to trade either side of 1.1000 in early turnover on a combination of euro weakness and US dollar strength. Get your EUR/USD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/JqDnz8bydj https://t.co/8sdHhTVsHG
  • #DidYouKnow crude #oil is a natural resource that differs in composition depending on its location. Find out more crude oil facts from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/Ssp486xz2J #OOTT #CommoditieswithDailyFX https://t.co/JGIXal6jve
  • 🇺🇸 USD Initial Jobless Claims (FEB 1), Actual: 202k Expected: 215k Previous: 217k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-06
  • 🇺🇸 USD Continuing Claims (JAN 25), Actual: 1751k Expected: N/A Previous: 1703k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-06
  • 🇺🇸 USD Initial Jobless Claims (FEB 1), Actual: 202K Expected: 215k Previous: 216k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-06
Crude Oil Picks Up, Euro Nears Important Support, Equities Remain Bouyant - US Market Open

Crude Oil Picks Up, Euro Nears Important Support, Equities Remain Bouyant - US Market Open

2020-02-06 13:30:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

US Market Open – US Dollar, Gold,Crude Oil,Indices,

  • Crude oil off its low on chatter that OPEC+ will cut production.
  • EUR/USD trades either side of 1.1000 after worrying German data.
  • Equity markets remain biased to the upside.

Crude Oil Boosted by OPEC+ Talk, Trade Hopes

US crude oil is battling back after hitting a one-year low this week on a combination of OPEC+ talk and Chinese tariff news. OPEC+ is mooting production cuts of 600k barrels a day in order to balance out lost demand caused by the Chinese flu outbreak. In addition, overnight news that China would halve a range of tariffs on US goods to the tune of $75 billion gave risk markets a nudge higher, although the positive sentiment remains muted for now.

Crude Oil Prices Up as China Pledges to Lift Some US Import Tariffs

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Falls After Data Shows Slumping German Factory Orders

Another set of weak data, this time German factory orders, added further downside pressure on EUR/USD, pushing it close to an important support level. The Euro, already under the pump after Wednesday’s much weaker-than-expected euro-zone retail sales release, is trading wither side of 1.1000 against a strong US dollar and any upside beat in Friday’s US Labor Report (NFPs) may see stubborn support finally crack.

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Treading on Thin Ice After Dismal German Data

EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 30% -12% 14%
Weekly -1% 4% 0%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

European Stock Markets – Positive Sentiment Remains in Place

Record highs in the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 helped push European equity markets higher in morning trade, with the DAX up for the fifth straight day, while the CAC 40 rose after Societe Generale announced it is thinking of a share buyback after positive quarterly results.

European Stocks Outlook: Trending Higher on Trade and Virus Hopes

Daily DAX Price Chart (June 2019 – February 6, 2020)

Dax 30 rallies for 5 days

For a full rundown of all market moving economic data and events see the DailyFX Calendar

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your market view – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

European Stocks Outlook: Trending Higher on Trade and Virus Hopes
European Stocks Outlook: Trending Higher on Trade and Virus Hopes
2020-02-06 12:00:00
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Treading on Thin Ice After Dismal German Data
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Treading on Thin Ice After Dismal German Data
2020-02-06 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Watch Out For The Valentine's Day Massacre
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Watch Out For The Valentine's Day Massacre
2020-02-06 09:00:00
Gold Prices, S&P 500, DAX Index at Critical Turning Points
Gold Prices, S&P 500, DAX Index at Critical Turning Points
2020-02-06 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.