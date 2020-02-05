We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Boosted by Robust PMI Data, Euro-Zone Sentiment Nudges Higher
2020-02-05 10:02:00
Euro May Rise on Retail Sales as Traders Eye Key Debt Release
2020-02-05 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Boosted by Robust PMI Data, Euro-Zone Sentiment Nudges Higher
2020-02-05 10:02:00
British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Latest: China Stimulus Brings Markets Hope
2020-02-05 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD Outlook May Shift Bullish as Yen Sinks
2020-02-05 00:00:00
Japanese Yen May Gain on China Slowdown Woes, British Pound Sinks
2020-02-04 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Higher on Virus Fears Despite Asian Stock Gains
2020-02-05 07:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakdown Underway– GLD Trade Levels
2020-02-04 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Higher on Virus Fears Despite Asian Stock Gains
2020-02-05 07:00:00
Dow Posts Biggest Gap in a Year, Dollar Rallies Ahead of US Growth Proxy
2020-02-05 02:40:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Forecast: Key BTC/USD Levels to Watch
2020-02-05 01:00:00
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rally Falters- Crypto Trade Levels
2020-02-04 19:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Retail Sales (YoY) (DEC) due at 10:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 2.3% Previous: 2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-05
  • I'll take hope over ifs and buts and maybes... https://t.co/Fuu0MsTbSM
  • RT @WilliamsonChris: UK 'all sector' #PMI jumped to 52.8 in January, highest since September 2018 and signalling a return to growth for bus…
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to gain insight on indices and commodities for the active trader. Register here: https://t.co/gghsFsZYlx https://t.co/jIBc2WGq5Y
  • Note that the British scientist quoted by Sky News said the possible vaccine will be too late for this current outbreak. More hope perhaps in the reports that a Chinese university has found a drug to treat people https://t.co/3hCyG7nMsc
  • Crude #oil prices and the petroleum-linked Norwegian Krone may fall on #coronavirus contagion risks and crucial PMI data, but losses may be trimmed by the State of the Union Address. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/2dIAjAIkqD #OOTT https://t.co/dZTIxgE1N1
  • RT @IGSquawk: Energy update: Oil - US Crude 5072 +2.01% Oil - Brent Crude 5520 +2.28% Natural Gas 1859 -1.01% Heating Oil 16135 +1.86% Gaso…
  • European indices turn higher on coronavirus cure story...#ftse #dax #cac #trading @DailyFX Prices via @IGcom https://t.co/FbSg5YYdoq
  • Big if true...🤞🤞🤞 @DailyFX https://t.co/fQCSBLhsfk
Sterling (GBP) Boosted by Robust PMI Data, Euro-Zone Sentiment Nudges Higher

Sterling (GBP) Boosted by Robust PMI Data, Euro-Zone Sentiment Nudges Higher

2020-02-05 10:02:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

EUR and GBP Prices, News, Analysis and Charts

  • Sterling gets a boost from UK sentiment data.
  • Euro-Zone data also beats as 2020 starts on a positive note.

UK PMI Data Points to Robust Growth in Services Sector

January data pointed to UK business activity, new work and employment all expanding at a faster pace seen that at the end of 2019, according to IHS Markit, as final UK PMI data beat earlier expectations. UK services data hit 53.9, beating the preliminary reading of 52.4 and up sharply from 50.0 seen in December. According to Duncan Brock, group director at CIPS, "All in all a positive start last month, and if political stability is maintained throughout the year with political promises becoming reality, then 2020 could become a stellar year for service companies."

UK PMIs showing strong growth in January

Sterling (GBP) reacted positively to the data and pushed back into the mid-1.3000s against the US dollar after hitting a low of 1.2940 on Tuesday. The pair are now touching the 20-day moving average and near the next resistance zone either side of 1.3100. GBP/USD remains stuck in a range with strong resistance at 1.3212 and strong support around 1.2940-1.2950. To breakout from this range, Sterling will need a major fundamental driver with UK-EU trade talks the likely source.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (July – February 5, 2020)

GBPUSD chart showing sterling rallying higher

Euro-Zone PMIs Nudge Higher in January

The final release of the Euro-Zone PMIs for January ticked higher and beat the preliminary readings with the composite number rising to its highest level since August, easing fears of a recession in the single block. Business confidence also improved and is now running at a 16-month high, according to data provider IHS Markit. EUR/USD moved higher before slipping back towards 1.10250. ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks later in the session and the single-currency needs a boost otherwise a re-test of support at 1.0992 looks increasingly likely.

Euro-Zone PMIs showing improvement in sentiment
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Brand New Q1 2020 Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

EURUSD Daily Price Chart (June – February 5, 2020)

Chart showing eurusd falling
EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% -5% 3%
Weekly -18% 33% -3%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on the Euro and the British Pound – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Latest: China Stimulus Brings Markets Hope
British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Latest: China Stimulus Brings Markets Hope
2020-02-05 09:00:00
Singapore Dollar at Risk, USD/SGD Soars as MAS Brings Up Coronavirus
Singapore Dollar at Risk, USD/SGD Soars as MAS Brings Up Coronavirus
2020-02-05 03:00:00
Bitcoin Forecast: Key BTC/USD Levels to Watch
Bitcoin Forecast: Key BTC/USD Levels to Watch
2020-02-05 01:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Bounce Off Support - What's Next?
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Bounce Off Support - What's Next?
2020-02-04 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.