Singapore Dollar at Risk, USD/SGD Soars as MAS Brings Up Coronavirus
- Singapore Dollar sinks, MAS hints dovish tilt on coronavirus concerns
- USD/SGD soars, extending ascent after breaking above key resistance
- US Dollar may keep rising versus SGD if sentiment deteriorates ahead
Singapore Dollar Sinks, USD/SGD Soars as MAS Hints Dovish Tilt
The Singapore Dollar sinks against the US Dollar, causing USD/SGD to soar to an early October high. This followed more-dovish commentary from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The MAS said that while their policy stance is unchanged, there is sufficient room within their band to accommodate easing. The monetary authority conducts policy by managing exchange rates instead of benchmark borrowing costs.
This update comes “in line with weakening of economic conditions” following the outbreak of the coronavirus in China. The risk is that the Wuhan virus leads to a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy which is also one of Singapore’s top trading partners. The island city-state is also heavily dependent on external balances and thus vulnerable to swings in global growth prospects.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore reiterated that its next policy review remains in April. The MAS typically conducts these semiannually, one in April and another in October. In the near-term, there may be upside potential for USD/SGD if coronavirus fears continue damping sentiment and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (EEM). SGD does tend to closely follow the EEM’s trajectory.
Singapore Dollar Reaction to MAS Comments
Singapore Dollar Technical Analysis
As expected, USD/SGD has been aiming higher after the currency pair took out falling resistance from late September. Now the Singapore Dollar is eyeing the key psychological barrier above which is a range between 1.3849 to 1.3879. If this area holds, it could stem the pair’s ascent, but fundamental factors may overpower these technical obstacles. The next are of resistance sits above between 1.3906 to 1.3942.
USD/SGD Daily Chart
