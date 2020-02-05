We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Crude Oil, Gold, S&P 500 – Charts to Watch & More

2020-02-05 13:05:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

Crude oil has been getting throttled recently on the coronavirus, which has it no trading around the 2016 trend-line. Today is up so far, but it was yesterday to before reversing to close down on the session. It’s indeed oversold, but ideally before turning bullish it would be good to see a rally off the low hold up with only a minor retracement.

Oil Forecast
Crude Oil Daily Chart (2016 trend-line, watching price action down here)

Crude oil daily chart

Crude Oil Chart by TradingView

Gold rolled over from the channel we were looking at yesterday, in-line with expectations that gold could be in for a bit of a drop following sluggish upward price action. Looking lower, there is support around 1536 down to the trend-line from May near 1520. While the near-term outlook is sideways to down, the longer-term prospects for gold still remain bullish. It just appears that some more digestion is needed before another run can be strung together.

Gold Daily Chart (biased lower, support down lower)

Gold daily chart

Gold Chart by TradingView

S&P 500 continued yesterday, and is poised for more gains today as per pre-market futures. I was looking for a bit more of a sell-off before finding a low, but the market remains pointed higher with only a small chance now of seeing a lower high develop. It’s a tough spot to be looking for shorts at the moment.

Equities Forecast
S&P 500 Daily Chart (chart still pointed higher)

S&P 500 daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

To see all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Index & Commodity Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

We also have a series of guides for those looking to trade specific markets, such as the S&P 500, Dow, DAX, gold, silver, crude oil, and copper.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

