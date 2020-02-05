We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Coronavirus Vaccine Talk Supports Risk, GBP Boosted by PMI Data, Tesla Bubble - US Market Open

2020-02-05 13:30:00
US Market Open – US Dollar, Gold,Crude Oil,Indices,

  • Market chatter that a cure to the Chinese coronavirus sends risk-on markets higher.
  • Sterling got a lift as UK PMI data surprises to the upside.
  • Tesla’s manic price action under the microscope.

Coronavirus Cure Chatter Sends Oil & Equities Higher

Risk-on markets received a leg-up in early trade on news reports that a cure for the Chinese coronavirus had been found. Equity markets added 1%+ while oil dragged itself of its recent multi-month lows, adding around 2%. Later in the session, a WHO spokesman seemingly poured water on the rumor, saying that there are no known therapeutics against this virus, taking the edge off the risk-on rally.

The British Pound received some positive news from the latest PMI release which showed business activity picking up, beating expectations and December’s outturn. GBP/USD is in a trading range and will need a strong impulse to break higher or lower.

Sterling (GBP) Boosted by Robust PMI Data, Euro-Zone Sentiment Nudges Higher

The stock of the moment Tesla (TSLA) has swung violently, mainly to the upside, this week and is now trading nearly 500% higher than last year’s low print in early June. The question now is how long the short-squeeze can go on for – Tesla is the most shorted stock in the US market – and is the market setting itself up for a sharp fall?

Tesla (TSLA) – Manic Price Action Suggest it’s a Bubble Set to Burst

Oil has picked itself up from its multi-month lows and is now around 2.5% better for the day. US crude is trading either side of notable support and if it is to stem the bear market sell-off will need to consolidate above the $51.00/bbl. level to start with before the $52.00-$52.20/bbl. is targeted. The chart bias remains negative, while the CCI indicator suggests oil is oversold.

Daily US Crude Oil Price Chart (February 2019 – February 5, 2020)

US crude oil price slumps
For a full rundown of all market moving economic data and events see the DailyFX Calendar

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your market view – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

